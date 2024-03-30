Gun Barrel City Fire Department responds to motorcycle, home fire

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Gun Barrel City Fire Department said that they responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Eagles Nest Street on Friday.

The fire department responded to what was first reported as a motorcycle on fire by a shed at around 9:22 p.m. The Gun Barrel Police Department arrived on scene and discovered that the shed and a house were on fire.

The fire was put out in thirty minutes but there was reportedly heavy smoke, fire and water damage to the shed and home.

The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. There were no reported injuries caused by the fire, according to the fire department.

Gun Barrel City Fire Department, Mabank Fire Department and Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

