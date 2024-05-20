Guilty plea entered in case involving high speed chase, standoff in Mifflinburg

May 20—LEWISBURG — A Mifflinburg man scheduled for trial this week pleaded guilty in Union County Court to two felony counts related to a high-speed chase in September.

Timothy Roy Brungart Jr., 34, of Pine Cone Drive West, Mifflinburg, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated assault of a police officer and fleeing/attempting to elude an officer. Brungart entered the plea on May 17 in front of Union County Judge Michael Piecuch, which avoids a trial scheduled to start this week.

A sentencing date is not yet scheduled.

Brungart is accused of fleeing from police on Sept. 10 when Mifflinburg police attempted to pull him over on Chesnut Street in Mifflinburg for a broken passenger-side brake light. Brungart is not permitted to drive due to a license suspension, police said.

When the chase ended, Brungart was observed removing his handgun from his holster and screaming at officers to get off his property. Brungart entered his residence, prompting a 19-minute stand-off involving seven Valley agencies.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER