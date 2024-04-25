Group of Oklahoman faith leaders speak out against immigration bill

Several Oklahoma faith leaders are urging Gov. Kevin Stitt to veto a controversial immigration bill, calling the measure deeply flawed and a way to use immigrants who are productive members of their communities as "political pawns."

The Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, was among faith leaders speaking out against House Bill 4156, which will give state law enforcement the authority to arrest people without legal authority to be in the United States.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who requested the bill, and legislators who support it, have championed the measure as a way to combat illegal marijuana grow operations around the state. The House and Senate have both approved it so the bill only needs Stitt's signature to become law.

But spiritual leaders like Coakley and the Rev. Tim Luschen, president of Voices Organized In Community Engagement, known as VOICE, hope Stitt rejects the bill because it will harm "hard-working" people who are some of the community's most vulnerable. Coakley described the measure as deeply flawed because it fails to "consider the humanity of the men, women and families immigrating to the United States."

"According to the bill’s authors, its intent is to target criminal actions committed by some undocumented immigrants in the state, most especially related to illegal marijuana grow operations," Coakley wrote in a statement. "However, the new law inadvertently will target men and women who are living productive lives with their families, and subject them to jail time, large fines and deportation within 72 hours, separating them from their children."

The Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

'They are our friends and neighbors. They happen to be some of the most vulnerable in our midst'

Both Coakley and Luschen said the nation's immigration system needs to be reformed and they understood the concerns outlined by the bill's supporters. But they said the measure's unintended consequences will be critical.

"Let’s be clear, illegal immigration is wrong, and measures should be considered to protect Oklahoma’s borders, most especially against the influx of human and drug trafficking," Coakley wrote. "But, we also must recognize that the vast majority of undocumented immigrants in Oklahoma are upstanding members of our communities and churches, not violent criminals. They assist their communities in many ways and provide needed services. They are our friends and neighbors. They happen to be some of the most vulnerable in our midst."

Luschen, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, said he wanted to see state elected leaders find a better way to address crime, "one that reflects the Oklahoma Standard we so often speak of."

VOICE, a coalition of congregations and nonprofits founded in 2012 to address issues that concern Oklahoma families, sent a letter expressing the group's opposition to the bill to Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat. VOICE leaders said 22 pastors from across the state signed the letter, Luschen said.

He argued that immigration is a federal issue that cannot be solved by state-level legislation.

"We do know that there are problems with immigration ― I don't think there's any way any of us can deny that, but this is an issue that needs to be addressed on the federal level and we saw (U.S.) Sen. (James) Lankford tried to do that, and that even members of his own party dismissed that," the priest said.

"So, it seems like immigration is one of those issues, unfortunately, that is used by both political parties to just be something that can be used to get out or get people stirred up for voting ... and that there's very little real interest in solving the issues, as we can see what happened with Senator Lankford."

He was referencing earlier this year when Lankford, R-Oklahoma City, crafted bipartisan legislation aimed at securing the U.S.-Mexico border. The majority of congressional Republicans rejected the measure.

Luschen said the bill that advanced through the Oklahoma State Legislature was an "unneeded way of inducing more stress upon the residents here in our community who are being used as political pawns."

The Rev. Dr. Lori Walke, senior minister at Mayflower Congregational Church

Legal battle over HB 4136 likely if Gov. Kevin Stitt signs

Meanwhile, Luschen also said HB 4136 will likely face legal challenges if passed into law and this will result in a court battle entangling taxpayer dollars.

Lori Walke, whose congregation Mayflower Congregational Church-United Church of Christ is part of VOICE, shared comments similar to Luschen's. In the coalition's letter, she said Oklahoma organizations are already planning to challenge the legislation in the courts, should it be passed.

"Chances are good that it would be struck down," the minister said. "Is this what our state should be doing with hard-earned tax dollars?"

Walke, Mayflower's senior minister, also said she was concerned that people who simply "look like immigrants" could be negatively affected by the bill and she also felt that it indiscriminately targets people without documents hurting "tens of thousands of mixed-status Oklahoma families, including the 60,000 children who live in families with at least one undocumented family member."

