We're 'pawns and tokens in this political system,’ say critics of immigration bill

The Senate passed and sent to the governor Tuesday a bill to give state law enforcement officers the authority to arrest people without legal authority to be in the United States.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has said he is uncertain whether he will sign it.

The bill drew strong opposition at a state Capitol protest rally Tuesday and at earlier stages of the bill's passage through the Legislature.

The Senate passed the bill 39-8 after a long afternoon debate.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who originally requested the legislation, praised senators, noting the legislation allows "state law enforcement officers to arrest and incarcerate illegal immigrants as a means of helping combat Oklahoma's numerous illegal marijuana grow operations."

A large crowd of well over 100 people gathered Tuesday at the north Capitol plaza to protest House Bill 4156, which was passed in the Senate and sent to the governor.

The Oklahoma branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, Dream Action Oklahoma and the League of United Latin American Citizens held a two-hour rally and invited many speakers, including several legislators. Over 100 people attended in opposition to HB 4156.

“Immigrant people have been used as pawns and tokens in this political system,” Oklahoma City resident Brenda Lozano said. She attended the rally with Daisy Muñoz and said both were born and raised in Oklahoma, went to college here and now work in Oklahoma City.

Muñoz said their families work and contribute to the economy.

Teri Mora, a retired teacher of 35 years who used to teach undocumented students in the Oklahoma Panhandle, held a sign that saying. “I’m an unafraid educator with and for undocumented students!”

Rep. Arturo Alonso Sandoval speaks to a crowd Tuesday on the north Capitol plaza about House Bill 4156, an anti-immigration bill that would target undocumented people in Oklahoma. About 70% of Alonso Sandoval’s District 89 is Hispanic.

“The law is not good for Oklahoma. It’s not good for immigrants," Mora said.

Both Drummond and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, have criticized the Biden administration for its "failure to secure the border," with the speaker saying that it has made "every state into border state." House Democratic leader Cyndi Munson, of Oklahoma City, said the measure was "a political tactic meant to promote the GOP during an election year."

“This measure protects immigrants here legally, while ensuring law enforcement have the tools necessary to go after criminals,” Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat said in a news release after the bill's passage in the Senate. “The southern border crisis has created a scourge of illegal activities, including an increase in fentanyl, human trafficking and crime in our communities because of the inaction and abject failure at the federal level to secure our borders.”

Critics say the bill 'promotes racial profiling, which puts every Oklahoman at risk'

Rep. Arturo Alonso Sandoval, D-Oklahoma City, said the legislation, if signed, would have a serious impact on undocumented immigrants who have been in Oklahoma for years. "These are people who have been here for decades and contributed millions in tax dollars," he said, adding that the measure "promotes racial profiling, which puts every Oklahoman at risk."

Daisy Muñoz, left, and Brenda Lozano, hold signs at the rally. Both know people who would be affected by House Bill 4156.

McCall said the Oklahoma proposal was modeled on legislation adopted in Texas in 2023 allowing Texas law enforcement officials to arrest and deport migrants who came to the state illegally.

The Texas law has been put on hold while it is being challenged in federal court.

A law passed in Oklahoma in 2007 with several provisions to deter illegal immigration also has been mostly struck down by federal courts. A requirement under that law that state contractors participate in the government's E-Verify program remains in effect.

The proposal would make "impermissible occupation" as a first offense a misdemeanor punishable by a year in county jail and/or a maximum $500 fine. Subsequent arrests would be felonies punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a maximum $1,000 fine. In both cases, offenders would be required to leave the state within 72 hours of their conviction or release from custody, whichever comes later.

"Those who want to work through the process of coming to our country legally are more than welcome to come to Oklahoma; we would love to have them here," McCall said in a statement after the vote. "Those who jump the line and skip the process, cheapen the value of the work put in by those who went through the full legal process ... We will not reward that behavior in Oklahoma and we will protect our state."

