Green Bay School Board selects new member, replacing Laura Laitinen-Warren

Green Bay School Board candidate Rick Crosson interviews during a board meeting on Monday at 200 S. Broadway in Green Bay. The board interviewed six candidates for an open seat on the board after former School Board member Laura Laitinen-Warren's resignation in February.

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay School Board selected Rick Crosson as its newest board member Monday, replacing former board member Laura Laitinen-Warren. She unexpectedly resigned in February amid the resignation of former superintendent Claude Tiller.

The board voted 4-2 for Crosson in its first round of voting, with Vice President James Lyerly and board member Andrew Becker voting for James McGee. The board then did a symbolic vote of unanimous consent for Crosson.

The board interviewed six candidates after narrowing down the pool from 15 applicants. Each candidate was given 30 minutes to answer the same six questions touching on how they’ll advocate for students, the challenges they see facing the district, and why they want the position.

More: Green Bay School Board narrows candidate pool from 15 to 6 for Laura Laitinen-Warren's seat

After the interview, board members nominated candidates for a vote. Lyerly nominated McGee, Becker nominated Leah Weakley and board member Bryan Milz nominated Crosson.

Crosson will finish out Laitinen-Warren’s term, which expires in the spring of 2025. Retired, Crosson previously served in the military as lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. He's also held multiple executive leadership roles, most recently as the chief operating officer of deBoer Transportation. He is also on the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Business Advisory Council.

The board has a series of pivotal decisions to make in the next year such as hiring a new superintendent, eliminating a structural deficit, consolidating schools and changing district boundaries.

Board member Nancy Welch said the most important thing the board has to do next is hire the "correct" superintendent. Welch's last board meeting was Monday, after not seeking reelection.

"Rick Crosson is uniquely qualified to help lead Green Bay Area Public Schools, as an ever-improving organization," Welch said. "He has hired and led senior level executives throughout his career. This is important since we will soon be hiring a new superintendent."

Board President Laura McCoy said she was impressed by Crosson’s measured approach to board work and argued he has skills the board needs.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at dduclos@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @danielle_duclos. You can directly support her work with a tax-deductible donation at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Green Bay Press Gazette Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay School Board picks new member, replacing Laitinen-Warren