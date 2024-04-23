Green Bay police say body recovered from East River identified as missing Bellevue woman

Ivonne Benitez

GREEN BAY - The body of a 22-year-old Bellevue woman who had been reported missing was recovered Saturday from the East River, Green Bay Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police identified the woman as Ivonne Benitez. She was reported missing on April 15 to the Brown County Sheriff's Office after she was last heard from around 11:30 p.m. April 12.

A search party found her body in the river on Saturday, police said. Police said foul play is not suspected.

Anyone who has possible related surveillance footage should contact Brown County Sgt. Kyle Von Loh at 920-448-6216 or kyle.vonloh@browncountywi.gov.

