'The greatest show on earth': The Ringling Bros return to Buffalo for first time since 2009

TechCrunch

As Apple faces down the barrel of a U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust lawsuit, one might assume that references to the Cupertino company's existing anti-competitive headwinds in Europe would be peppered liberally throughout the DOJ's complaint -- just for a little extra context and moral support, if nothing else. The one time that Europe is explicitly mentioned, however, is in relation to Apple's grip on digital wallets, NFC and mobile payment technology within its iOS ecosystem.