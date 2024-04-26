‘Grateful for him’: World War 2 Veteran’s remains return home decades later

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Private First Class (PFC) Noah Reeves got a well deserved hero’s welcome home at the Birmingham Airport Thursday. A casket draped in the American flag carrying his remains was escorted by an honor guard into a hearse before a procession began.

The North Alabama native’s return to the Tennessee Valley comes after decades of being unaccounted for following his death in combat during World War 2 (WW2). After 80 years, PFC Reeves is being honored for serving our nation after his remains were finally identified after forensic science and DNA testing.

PFC Reeves was one of over 30,000 American soldiers killed during WW2 in the Battle of Hurtgen Forrest, the longest single battle in U.S. Army history. Reeves, who gave his life for our freedoms was a 25-year-old farmer from Moulton before volunteering to serve in the 1940s.

Dozens of onlookers part of the journey lined the roads to pay their respect. Moulton natives like April Orr say Reeves will forever be recognized as a hometown hero.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure for him [Reeves] to finally make it home where he was from fighting, he fought for us,” Orr said. “To see everyone come together for this occasion is a blessing.”

The honorary procession began on Interstate 65 and continued onto Highway 157 before returning to Lawrence County.

First responders, veterans, and community members along with Reeves’ family were among the first to pay their respects when his remains arrived late Thursday at the Lawrence Funeral Home.

“I am grateful for him and for those that have fought and the ones that will continue to fight for our freedom,” Orr told News 19.

PFC Reeves’ great-nephew Brian Keith Hood remembering him as “Uncle Pete” says the wait is finally over and his late mother’s wishes to have him buried beside her has come true.

“His momma would’ve wanted him brought home, everybody wanted him brought home when I was a kid that all I knew of was Pete,” Hood said. “Everybody told me about Pete pictures even hung in people’s houses of him.”

Relatives like Hood say Reeves gave his life for our country and will always be remembered for his sacrifice. “I’m proud that he went over there and fought for our country along with all the other veterans,” Hood told News 19.

PFC Reeves’ legacy lives on and his story serves as a reminder of why it’s important for us all to never forget those paved the way for our freedoms.

His remains will lay in state from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lawrence Funeral Home Monday, April 29 and the public is invited to pay their respects.

