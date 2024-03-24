Granite City duo accused of breaking into Crestwood Aldi store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police in Crestwood say two Illinois men broke into an Aldi grocery store by cutting a hole in the roof and stole equipment and pipes from the business.

According to the Crestwood Police Department’s probable cause statement, the break-in occurred on Nov. 26, 2022, at Watson Plaza, just east of South Sappington Road.

Store management reported the burglary. Officers discovered a hole had been cut in the roof of the building and a flashlight had been left behind.

The value of the stolen piping and equipment exceeded $4,000. The cost of the damage to the building was estimated at more than $1,000.

Police claim witnesses told them Timothy A. Marcum was working with another person to remove scrap from the building earlier in the day. Surveillance footage showed two men, later identified as Charles A. King and Marcum, outside the store the night of the burglary. A red Chevrolet pickup truck was also seen driving around the business.

The following day, Sunset Hills police stopped the Chevy and detained Marcum and King. Investigators claim the flashlight belonged to King.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged both Marcum and King with second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, and first-degree property damage. Both men were issued summonses to appear in St. Louis County Circuit Court on April 29.

