Grangeville man dies in crash near Harvard

Apr. 20—A 55-year-old man from Grangeville died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Harvard, according to a news release sent Friday morning by the Idaho State Police.

The wreck happened around 1 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Idaho state highways 6 and 9, about 8 miles east of Potlatch.

The man who died was identified by the Latah County coroner as Andrew M. Abbott. The cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.

Abbott was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma westbound on Idaho State Highway 6, and was following a gray Kenworth logging truck with over-length logs extending from the rear, according to the news release.

At the intersection of the highways, the Kenworth entered the left turning lane and the Tacoma continued westbound. As the Kenworth made the turn onto State Highway 9, an over-length log swung into the westbound lane of State Highway 6 and struck the upper cab of the Tacoma.

The driver received fatal injuries from the log, according to the news release.

The Tacoma continued uncontrolled for a short distance on westbound State Highway 6 before it went off the right shoulder through a barbed wire fence and came to a stop in the field on the north side of the highway, according to the news release.

The Kenworth continued southbound and was later located in Juliaetta. It was driven by a 55-year-old man from Troy, according to news release.

The roadway wasn't blocked but traffic control was utilized to allow for officers to investigate the crash.

ISP continues to investigate the incident.