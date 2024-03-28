GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY 'It's been a great ride': Parker retires after 40 years of service

Mar. 28—TRAVERSE CITY — For 40 years, Pat Parker has worked in the business of emergency response, with fighting fires a particular specialty.

On March 31, the Grand Traverse County Metro Fire Chief is going to retire — but not before his colleagues, friends and government officials threw a big party in his honor.

"Chief Parker always looks out for the best interests of Metro and the communities he serves," East Bay Township Supervisor and Metro Board President Beth Friend said at the party. "It's been terrific to work with him."

The way Parker looks at it, "I'm the luckiest man in the world to have a job that you just get to go help people."

Inside the Metro Fire Department building on Parsons Road, colleagues had balloons, a long table with chairs and a custom-baked cake adorned with pictures of Parker's favorite pastimes: camping, visiting American battlefields and relaxing on the beach.

Parker said he's looking forward to enjoying those hobbies after he officially retires.

For the past month, Parker's successor, Paul Mackin from North Palos, Ill. has been working alongside him. Then, on April 1, Mackin will transition into that role.

In the meantime, he's learning the ropes from the best, Mackin said. "It's been exciting. I have big shoes to fill."

During Parker's years as a first responder, he estimates he's been on hundreds of emergency calls — some of the most memorable were rescues on the ice.

Those emergencies ran the gamut, he said, recalling putting on a dry suit to enter dark, icy waters; stopping severe bleeding after crashes; and administering chest compressions during heart attacks.

"I've never delivered a baby, but I've been close," he said. "Just to say one [call] that sticks out, that's tough."

The emergence of new technology and firefighting equipment have transformed the department to what it is today, Parker said.

But the greatest change he's witnessed is the evolution of the science behind firefighting.

"We kind of say, 'Tame the beast,'" the chief said. "There are ways of not just running into a fire anymore and putting water on it because, a lot of times, that might not be the safest thing to do."

In 2023, Parker was named "Fire Chief of the Year" by the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs.

"It's quite an honor to be the fire chief," Oakland County's Southfield Fire Department chief and president of the MAFC Johnny Menisee said then. "But it's another honor to be selected among your peers as the 'Fire Chief of the Year.' "

In addition to serving as chief of the department, Parker also has served on local boards and community service groups, including Red Cross of Northern Michigan, Rotary Club of Traverse City, Boy Scouts, Knights of Columbus, EMS Directors Association, Grand Traverse 911 Board of Directors and Grand Traverse Emergency Planning Team.

When he was growing up, Parker said, he never thought about becoming a firefighter, instead he gravitated toward the family business, Parker Motor Freight.

While attending Lake Superior State University, Parker said he enrolled in a paramedic class as a way to gain additional elective credits. "I was always kind of fascinated with first aid from my Boy Scout days," he said.

He fell in love with the role and decided to continue his work as an Emergency Medical Technician for East Bay Ambulance in September 1983 while still working for his family's company here. Then, when the opportunity presented itself for him to join the department full-time, Parker went for it.

"I showed up and started running ambulance calls and the ambulance was in with the fire department, and I thought, 'Might as well try that,'" he said. "Now, here we are 40 years later: I'm the chief of the department. It's been a great ride."

"Just being able to make a difference in people's lives — that's why this is the greatest job in the world," Parker said.

His message to the Grand Traverse County community as he reflected on the past four decades is simply this: "Thank you."