Grand Forks man charged with attempted murder after allegedly strangling coworker with extension cord

Apr. 23—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man has been charged with attempted murder and other violent crimes after allegedly strangling his coworker on Monday, April 22.

Alexander Antonio Thompson, 27, got into a physical altercation with a coworker at their workplace, according to an affidavit filed in the case. While on top of the coworker, Thompson allegedly put his hands around the man's throat, squeezing and restricting airflow.

After the two were separated, Thompson allegedly retrieved an electrical extension cord and wrapped it around the man's neck while he was walking away.

Witnesses said they observed the man's eyes rolling backward in his head, the affidavit said. He lost consciousness.

While strangling him, Thompson allegedly said, "I'm going to kill you."

Several coworkers had to intervene before Thompson released the man, the affidavit said.

Thompson is charged with Class A felony attempted murder, which has a maximum 20-year sentence. He's also charged with two counts of Class C felony aggravated assault.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24.