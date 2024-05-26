Gov. Greg Abbott shares video of El Paso school fight, promotes school voucher program

A viral video of an El Paso teacher being pushed to the ground during a brawl at an East Side middle school continues to be shared on social media, including by Gov. Greg Abbott, who retweeted the video.

“EVERY parent deserves to be able to choose the school best for their child,” Abbott posted on X Friday, May 24, referring to his proposed school voucher program, which would funnel state dollars reserved for public school students toward private schools.

EVERY parent deserves to be able to choose the school best for their child. https://t.co/dB9DiPPfOh — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2024

The video, posted by Fitfam on May 20, has garnered more than 64,000 views on the platform. The 24-second video appears to show an educator attempting to separate the two students fighting when she’s slammed onto the classroom floor. The incident took place at Hurshel Antwine Middle School, located at 3830 Rich Beem Blvd.

Other students can be seen in the video watching the altercation.

Socorro Independent School District responded to The El Paso Times’ request for more information with a message that went out to parents from the principal of the school:

“Hello, this is Patricia Fernandez, principal of Hurshel Antwine Middle School. I am calling to inform you that an altercation occurred among students in a classroom on our campus today. This was an isolated incident between individual students. The students involved are being addressed by administration and law enforcement, as appropriate. There was no threat to other students or the campus. Thank you for your continued trust and support of Hurshel Antwine Middle School and Team SISD.”

No other information was provided.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Gov. Abbott shares video of El Paso school fight, promotes vouchers