Gov. DeSantis signs bills requiring disclaimers on AI political ads, regulation of vape products

Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday signed 28 bills into law, addressing a spectrum of issues ranging from enhancing transparency in artificial intelligence-driven political advertisements to the regulation of vape products.

One of the key bills signed by Governor DeSantis (HB 919) mandates disclaimers on certain political ads produced using artificial intelligence. This move aims to improve transparency in political messaging by requiring ads utilizing AI-generated content to include a disclaimer indicating they have been generated and may not be accurate information.

READ: Florida House passes bill requiring AI-generated political ads to include disclaimer

In a parallel move, SB 1680 was also signed into law, establishing an advisory council within the Department of Management Services tasked with guiding the Legislature on emerging technologies, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence.

The Governor also took action on matters of public health, signing HB 1007 into law, which targets vape and e-cigarette products marketed toward minors.

This bill provides Attorney General Ashley Moody with the authority to pursue illegal manufacturers and sellers of electronic cigarettes, particularly focusing on single-use devices such as vapes. Additionally, it allows for the establishment of a registry of prohibited vape products following an administrative review process.

These bills passed during the legislative session ending on March 8.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.