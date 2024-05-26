UPDATE: Golf-ball-sized hail expected with tornado to hit North Texas Saturday

On Saturday at 10:30 p.m. the National Weather Service issued an updated tornado warning. The warning is for Cooke, Denton and Grayson counties.

Golf-ball-sized hail (1.75 inches) is expected with the incoming storm.

"At 10:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northwest of Sanger, moving east at 45 mph. This will cross I 35 just south of Valley View," says the NWS. "Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."

The following locations are expected to be affected by the tornado:

• Sanger around 10:35 p.m.

• Ray Roberts Park Johnson Branch around 10:45 p.m.

• Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois around 10:50 p.m.

• Pilot Point and Aubrey around 10:55 p.m.

• Celina around 11 p.m.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lake Ray Roberts, Tioga, Bolivar, Era, Road Runner, Valley View, Lois, Lincoln Park, Providence Village, and Lewisville Lake this includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 473 and 487.

The NWS adds, "Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. Take cover now!"

This warning is in effect until 11:15 p.m.

Tips for finding shelter during a tornado

According to the NWS, acting quickly is key to staying safe during a tornado. Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.

• If you are indoors: If you find yourself under a tornado warning, immediately seek refuge in your basement, safe room, or an interior room without windows. If there's enough time, bring your pets with you.

• If you are at your workplace or school: Comply with your tornado drill procedures and head to the designated tornado shelter area. Steer clear of windows and avoid large open spaces like cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

• If you are outside: In the face of an approaching tornado, find shelter within a sturdy building. Be aware that sheds, storage facilities, mobile homes, and tents are not safe alternatives.

• If you are in a vehicle: Being inside a vehicle during a tornado is not a safe option. Drive towards the closest shelter. If reaching a safe shelter is not possible, either crouch down in your car and shield your head, or leave your vehicle and find shelter in a ditch or ravine.

Do you have an emergency kit ready in case of a tornado?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends keeping the following items in a basic disaster supplies kit:

• Water, one gallon per person for at least three days

• Food, at least a three-day supply

• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

• Flashlight

• First-aid kit

• Whistle

• Dust mask to filter contaminated air

• Plastic sheeting and duct tape, for shelter purposes

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties

• Manual can opener for food

• Local maps

Source: The National Weather Service