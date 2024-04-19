Golden Empire Most Wanted: April 18, 2024

(KGET) — The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man suspected in a 2019 Bakersfield murder.

Marshals are looking for Adam Arellano, 33. He is suspected in the killing of Edgar Lopez on New Year’s Day in 2019. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on South H Street.

Arellano is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his chest, back, arms and legs.

Arellano has family ties to Bakersfield and Arvin.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided about Arellano is confidential.

