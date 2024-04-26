GoFundMe Launched to Support 10-Year-Old Boy Who Awoke to Discover Dad Had Killed Mom, 3 Brothers

The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $30,000 in two days

GoFundMe Lindsay Candy with her sons

Relatives of a 10-year-old boy who woke up earlier this week to find his parents and three older brothers dead in their Oklahoma home has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with expenses following the murders.

The fundraiser was created by the boy’s uncle, Brent Remerowski, who wrote that the funds will go towards “funeral expenses, counseling, education, and the child's general welfare.”

The 10-year-old boy — whose name hasn’t been shared by authorities or family — dialed 911 after waking up and discovering five bodies at home on the morning of April 22, Oklahoma City police previously said. The boy said that everyone in the home appeared to be dead, according to police.

Related: All About Okla. Family Murder-Suicide, Where Dad Killed Wife, 3 Sons Before the Last Surviving Child Called 911

According to ABC News, Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight said the boy was in his room sleeping with the door closed and a box fan on during the murders, presumably muffling any sound.

“There is no indication he didn't sleep through it,” Knight said, per the outlet.

According to police, Jonathon Candy, 42, killed his wife, Lindsay Candy, 39, after the two "became involved in an altercation" and then fatally shot three of their four children — Dylan Candy, 18, Ethan Candy, 14, and Lucas Candy, 12. Jonathon then turned the gun on himself.

Jonathon Candy;Ethan Candy;Dylan Candy/Facebook From left: Jonathon Candy, Ethan Candy, Dylan Candy, and Lindsay Candy. (Not pictured: Lucas Candy.).

So far the GoFundMe has raised over $30,000 for the surviving boy’s family in just two days.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“The entire family is at the beginning of [a] long journey, but everyone is focused on one and one thing only....my Nephew and his future.....thanks to all of you,” Remerowski wrote in an April 25 update.

Related: Loved Ones of Okla. Murder-Suicide Victims Pay Tribute: ‘I Could Have Never Imagined That'

Police have not discussed a motive for the shooting. They have asked anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.