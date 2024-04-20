‘Glad to see you guys;’ Video shows 81-year-man greet deputies after deadly shooting of Uber driver

Newly obtained body and dash camera video shows what happened when deputies arrived on the scene of the deadly shooting of an Uber driver in Clark County.

The video shows Clark County deputies arrive at a home on S. Charleston-Clifton Road last month after 81-year-old William Brock shot 61-year-old Loletha Hall. As they arrived, paramedics were treating them both.

“Are you the shooter?” one deputy asks Brock.

“Yes,” he replied.

They detained Brock in the back of a cruiser and checked to make sure he had no weapons on him besides a gun he placed back inside the home at the direction of an emergency dispatcher.

Brock expressed relief that first responders were there.

“I’m sure glad to see you guys out here because I’ve been on the phone with this guy for a couple hours,” Brock said.

He claimed he was told his nephew was in jail, that he’d been threatened, and that he’d retrieved $12,000 in bail money. He told them he was supposed to take the cash to Springfield then the female driver arrived.

The deputy asked Brock if anyone was with Hall in the car.

“No, ma’am. She was sent out of Springfield, as I understand it,” he replied. “She was after blood money.”

Investigators previously told News Center 7 that the phone calls made to Brock and the Uber ride call made to Hall led to a tragic confrontation. They tussled, Brock fired at least three shots, and Hall suffered fatal injuries.

Brock’s interaction with first responders made it clear he didn’t realize how serious Hall’s injuries were.

Detectives also got permission from Brock to enter his home. They took pictures of the gun he used, plus the envelope of cash Hall was supposed to collect.

While inside, Brock’s phone started ringing. An investigator answered and spoke to the person on the phone. They immediately believed it to possibly be the people who’d been calling Brock with false claims.

“The female you sent over her, do you know who she is?” a detective asked the caller.

After he said he did know her, the detective explained that she had been in an accident.

The caller then hung up, but a moment later, he called back and asked what hospital Hall was at. The detective did not disclose that information. He also asked where Brock was.

“He’s talking to us, so I need to come, ok?” the detective told the man.

While he said he would be there in 20 minutes, he never showed up. Investigators are still working to track him down.

As for Brock, he has been charged with murder, felonious assault, and kidnapping. He was arraigned in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week.