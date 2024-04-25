Girl shot while walking in Salisbury, police say

A girl was shot Wednesday afternoon while walking in Salisbury, police said.

Police ask for assistance identifying person of interest in Salisbury shooting

The juvenile was struck by gunfire along Old Concord Road near Shaver Street around 4:30 p.m., according to officers.

She was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Salisbury police haven’t shared what may have led up to the shooting.

There have been no arrests in the shooting.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: ‘Once you knew her, you loved her’: Friend remembers woman killed in Salisbury