Gianforte endorses Sprunger, Brockman

Apr. 26—Gov. Greg Gianforte threw his support Thursday behind Republican state Reps. Courtenay Sprunger and Tony Brockman, who are both facing primary challengers endorsed by the Flathead County Republican Central Committee.

The Republican governor endorsed 58 candidates ahead of the June 4 primary, describing the slate as "strong, conservative leaders" and proven community leaders, but opted against weighing in on several high profile races. Gianforte's list omitted an endorsement in the Senate District 5 race, which has House Speaker Matt Regier facing off against Kalispell businessman Marquis Laude for the GOP nomination.

"[These candidates] share my commitment to make our state the best place to live, work and raise a family," Gianforte said in an April 25 statement. "... They'll work with me to make it more affordable and easier for Montana families to thrive, despite Joe Biden's rampant inflation and rising prices."

Among the endorsements are multiple candidates who are facing primary opponents, including Sprunger and Brockman.

Sprunger is running for her second term in House District 7, which includes downtown Kalispell. She received the endorsement from Gianforte weeks after the Flathead County Republican Central Committee endorsed her opponent, Shaun Pandina, a Kalispell entrepreneur.

Gianforte has attended multiple bill signings and events in Kalispell related to Sprunger's work during the 2023 Legislative session. In June 2023, Gianforte joined Sprunger to ceremonially sign two bills: one that let auxiliary officers carry weapons and another that established stricter penalties for convicted fentanyl traffickers.

Sprunger also carried a bill to expand career and technical education opportunities in high schools across the state, a program that Gianforte has visited the valley multiple times to celebrate.

"I'm grateful for the governor's endorsement and look forward to collaborating with him again; we have a lot of work ahead of us in 2025," Sprunger said in a statement.

Pandina expressed little surprise in the endorsement.

"Gianforte and Sprunger worked together to make sure excess taxes were once again taken from the people of Montana," Pandina said in a statement. "... However, I will vote to lower property taxes for the people of Montana, even if the governor and Sprunger are opposed to the idea."

Brockman, running for his second term in House District 8, which covers Evergreen and North Kalispell, also received the endorsement of the governor despite the county Republicans endorsing his opponent, political newcomer Lukas Schubert.

Brockman passed more legislation than any other freshman lawmaker last session, many of which involved collaborating with Gianforte, including on legislation that eliminated state fees and disbanding inactive councils.

Gianforte visited Evergreen earlier this month for a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of sidewalks along U.S. 2 for students traveling to and from school, an effort spearheaded by Brockman. The governor described Brockman's work to find financial support for the undertaking in glowing terms.

"I'm proud to be among the proven conservative legislative leaders Gov. Gianforte is endorsing," Brockman said in a statement. "I look forward to working with Gov. Gianforte in reforming Montana's antiquated property tax system and achieving long-term property tax relief for Evergreen and North Kalispell property owners next session."

Schubert said the governor's decision to back Brockman left him confused.

"I'm confused why Gianforte is supporting the so-called 'Republican' candidate who has received thousands of dollars from the donors of his own Democratic opponent, Ryan Busse," Schubert said in a statement.

Gianforte's other endorsements in the valley include Republican Sen. Carl Glimm for Senate District 3. Glimm is not facing a primary challenger.

Gianforte did not offer an endorsement for a candidate in either Senate District 5 or Senate District 2, which will see termed-out Democratic Rep. Dave Fern square off against Republican Doug Adams, a Flathead County Library trustee. Though Fern is a Democrat, he is serving on the state's behavioral health commission, which has been tasked with overseeing reforms to Montana's mental health system, and the governor's property tax task force.

In the house, Gianforte also endorsed Republicans Neil Duram for House District 1, Thomas Jenkins for House District 2, Lyn Bennett for House District 4, Braxton Mitchell for House District 5, Amy Regier for House District 6 and Terry Falk for House District 10.

He did not endorse anyone in House Districts 3, 9 or 11.

