Germany's Scholz wars of further escalation after Iran airstrikes

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a statement on the situation in Israel and his trip through China. Michael Kappeler/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned against "any further escalation" following the Iranian airstrikes on Israel.

"Things must not continue in this way," Scholz said on Sunday in the Chinese metropolis of Chongqing. "We will do everything we can to avoid further escalation."

Scholz once again strongly condemned the Iranian attack. "This is an absolutely unjustifiable attack, it is a serious escalation of the situation," he said, adding that it was in no way acceptable, understandable or tolerable.

"All we can do is warn everyone, especially Iran, against continuing like this," said Scholz. He reiterated Germany's solidarity with Israel, which had every right to defend itself since the terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 last year.

Scholz announced that a meeting would take place later with the ministers responsible for security in his cabinet. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser are to take part.

The meeting is to take place before Scholz participates in a videoconference of G7 leaders later on Sunday.

A drone is launched in an undisclosed area in Iran as Iran launches dozens of drones toward Israel. Tasnim News Agancy/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa