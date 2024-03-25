Germany gives €45 million to UNRWA but Gaza aid remains suspended

Palestinians inspect the damage to one of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) buildings in Gaza City. The German government says it is supplying €45 million ($48.7 million) to UNRWA, United Nation's agency for Palestinian refugees, for its work in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and the occupied West Bank, while funds for Gaza remain suspended. Omar Ishaq/dpa

The German government says it is supplying €45 million ($48.7 million) to UNRWA, United Nation's agency for Palestinian refugees, for its work in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and the occupied West Bank, while funds for Gaza remain suspended.

The contributions are part of the regular regional support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the German Foreign Office said, disclosing the sum in Berlin on Monday.

Germany, alongside other donor countries, suspended UNRWA funds for the agency's work in the Gaza Strip after Israel in January accused a dozen UNRWA employees of being involved in the terrorist acts committed by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that, based on initial information provided by Israel, the allegations seemed credible, and he promised comprehensive clarification. Two separate investigations are under way and several employees were fired.

According to the German Foreign Office, it is still unclear whether funds earmarked for UNRWA's work in the Gaza Strip will be resumed. A review is still ongoing, the ministry said.

Of the total sum of €45 million being provided to UNRWA in other regions, €15 million are to support basic health and education services for Palestinian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon and €7 million are to go to a "Cash for Work" programme for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, the ministry said.