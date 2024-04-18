Germany arrests two suspected of spying for Russia

A Bayreuth town sign. Two German-Russian nationals have been arrested in southern Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia, with one suspect accused of discussing possible acts of sabotage, prosecutors said on Thursday. Daniel Löb/dpa

Two German-Russian nationals have been arrested in southern Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia, with one suspect accused of discussing possible acts of sabotage, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The two men, identified only as Dieter S and Alexander J due to Germany's strict privacy laws, were taken into custody on suspicion of espionage on Wednesday in the Bavarian city of Bayreuth, the office of the Federal Public Prosecutor General said.

Dieter S is accused of exchanging information about possible acts of sabotage in Germany with a person connected to a Russian intelligence agency since at least October last year.

Prosecutors said the actions were intended in particular to undermine the military support provided by Germany to Ukraine.

Dieter S is said to have told his interlocutor that he was prepared to carry out explosive and arson attacks, primarily on military infrastructure and industrial sites in Germany.

He collected information about potential targets for attacks, including facilities of the US armed forces, according to the statement by the prosecutor's office.

Dieter S is said to have scouted out and photographed some of the targeted objects, such as military transports.

The second accused, Alexander J, is accused of helping him from March 2024 at the latest.