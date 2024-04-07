German police charge suspect after finding bomb in his home in Halle

Police stand in front of a residential building in Halle, an area is cordoned off with tape. The police have found an object in an apartment in Halle which, according to initial investigations, is a detonable explosive device. Tom Musche/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Police in the eastern German city of Halle say they have arrested and charged a suspect after discovering an explosive device in his apartment.

The 36-year-old, who appeared to be driven by a hatred of migrants, was charged with the illegal use of explosives on Sunday, a day after police searching his apartment found what appeared to be an explosive device ready for detonation.

The discovery of the bomb in Halle brings back memories of a 2019 attack in the same city in which a white supremacist killed two people after failing to gain entry into a synagogue, where he had hoped to target Jews with explosives and a gun.

Local media reported the man in Saturday's incident threatened to bomb neighbours who appeared foreign.

Police said officers were informed by witnesses at around 11:30 am on Saturday that a 36-year-old man was making racist remarks and threatening passers-by with a gun from an apartment block.

When police searched the flat of the man, who was intoxicated, the weapon turned out to be a toy gun. The police found several suspicious objects and then called in an explosives detection dog and specialist police.

A police spokesman said experts were still assessing the potential damage that could have been caused by the explosive device's detonation.

Around 50 residents had to temporarily leave their homes for safety reasons after the discovery of the device, which has since been secured.

Right-wing extremism has triggered widespread protests across Germany in recent months after investigative media outlet Correctiv reported on a secret meeting where members of the far-right discussed plans to stage mass deportations of millions of migrants living in Germany.