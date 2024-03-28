Georgia Insurance Commissioner says Braselton man wanted for insurance fraud, forgery

The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office announced a Braselton man is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and forgery.

According to a statement from Commissioner John F. King’s office, Willie Lanier, 40 of Braselton, alleged that jewelry was lost in the mail and submitted a receipt to file an insurance claim.

In truth, King said in a statement that the claim, seeking $25,000, used a fake receipt to try to get repaid.

“In November of 2021, Mr. Lanier alleged that a package of jewelry was lost in the mail while being shipped to New York for appraisal,” King said. “Mr. Lanier submitted a package receipt as part of his insurance claim, along with additional receipts listing the jewelry’s value at over $25,000. Our investigation revealed that the package receipt was a forgery, and the jewelry was not picked up by the mail carrier.”

On March 14, arrest warrants for Lanier were issued in Gwinnett County.

Officials said he remains wanted at this time.

