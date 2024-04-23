Geffken says noise is biggest concern for proposed military compatibility area overlay district in Fort Smith

Study shows average day, night sound will be at least 65 decibels in area around Ebbing Air National Guard Base

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith city administrator Carl E. Geffken says the biggest concern for residents regarding the proposed military compatibility area overlay district is noise.

The MCAOD surrounds the Ebbing Air National Guard Base and Fort Smith Regional Airport and aims to implement policies and regulations to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the community in the area and preserve and maintain operational capabilities of the airbase and airbase.

Geffken discussed concerns from residents at a public input meeting on April 22.

Light and noise impacts and the sale of property in the area are being discussed in a series of meetings in the city.

Geffken says the project is all about balancing the needs of Ebbing Air National Guard Base and the needs of residents and businesses.

According to Geffken, noise is the main concern for residents since F-35s and F-16s will be entering and leaving the airbase.

“Fort Smith, I think, has had some close times where it could have had a transformative project, and it hasn’t. Now is the time we’re ready for this project, and we want to make sure our residents and our businesses are too,” Geffken said.

Geffken says an environmental impact study says the average day and night sound will be at least 65 decibels in the area around the airport and airbase. He says the city will be requiring noise reduction technology in all new construction in the area. The city has a list for current buildings that details what can be done to mitigate the decibel levels.

Geffken says lighting extending from each runway will make sure no upward light or lasers are being pointed at the planes. He says the city also wants to make sure the military base and the surrounding area is safe.

According to Geffken, the city is already making changes to the plan. Changes will be approved by the Fort Smith Planning Commission and then finally the Fort Smith Board of Directors.

Geffken says he wants to see all 200 seats filled at the next meeting, so as many people can learn about the project as possible.

The next meeting will be held April 25 at The Blue Lion in Fort Smith at 5:30 p.m.

Ebbing Air National Guard Base was selected as the location for a new training center for Foreign Military Sales, bringing new jobs and F-16 and F-35 fighter jets to the city.

The base will have an F-35 Lightning II training center. The Foreign Military Sales Program is estimated to bring around 250 additional full-time positions to the base, with a potential increase to 600.

Fort Smith secured $83 million in funding when the FY24 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill was signed into law on March 9. The city secured an additional $208 million in funding for the project when the FY24 Defense Appropriations Bill was signed into law on March 23.

