GBI looking for leads in murder of Forsyth County woman killed 20 years ago

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for leads on the murder of a woman who disappeared 20 years ago.

On Thursday, April 15, 2004, Patrice Endres, 38, disappeared from her salon, Tamber’s Trim ‘N Tan, located at 6195 Matt Highway/Highway 369 in Cumming.

She was last seen just before 11:30 a.m. and was discovered missing just after noon.

Investigators discovered that money had been taken from the salon, her lunch was uneaten, her car keys were present, and her vehicle had been moved from its normal location.

Endres’ skeletal remains were found behind a church off Kelly Bridge Road in Dawson County on December 6, 2005.

Her wedding ring was never recovered.

GBI says the ring consists of two bands soldered together with a marquis diamond center stone.

Investigators hope that someone may recognize the ring, which may lead them to the person responsible for her death.

You are urged to call the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477 if you have information about this case.

