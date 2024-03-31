GBI investigate shooting that killed 1, injured 1 in Tifton

A man is facing murder charges and other charges in connection with the death of a man in Tifton.

On Wednesday, March 27, deputies with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to West 21st Street to reports of one person shot and another suffering from a gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived they found Anzley Gandy, 39, of Tifton, dead.

The surviving victim was taken to the hospital.

The Tift County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting.

GBI agents arrested Wayne Doyle, 38, of Tifton, and charged him with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, attempted removal of a weapon from an officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Doyle was booked into the Tift County Jail.

An autopsy on Gandy will be performed at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in the Central Regional Lab.

The investigation is ongoing.

You are urged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 if you have information about this crime.

You can also submit anonymous tips at 800-597-8477.

