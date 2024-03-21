Garland: ‘Absurd’ to think he should’ve censored special counsel report on Biden

Attorney General Merrick Garland dismissed as “absurd” the idea that he should have edited or withheld a special counsel report slamming President Joe Biden’s memory.

In his first remarks responding to criticism of his decision to release special counsel Robert Hur’s report last month referring to Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory,” Garland said Thursday that making the report on Biden’s handling of classified information public in its entirety was consistent with the tradition of transparency for such reports.

“The idea that an attorney general would edit or redact or censor the special counsel’s explanation for why the special counsel reached the decision the special counsel did — that's absurd,” Garland told reporters.