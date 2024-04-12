Ga. ‘Teacher of the Year’ pleads guilty to molesting 14-year-old former student, DA’s office says

A former “teacher of the year” and baseball coach in middle Georgia is heading to prison after pleading guilty to child molestation charges.

Charles Jackson was arrested in 2022 in Macon and charged with two counts of statutory rape and one count of aggravated child molestation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Macon District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Jackson pleaded guilty to aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual conduct by someone in a position of trust.

Investigators say Jackson had sex with a 14-year-old former student.

TRENDING STORIES:

WMAZ-TV reports that at least some of the incidents happened at Ballard-Hudson Middle School, where Jackson was teacher of the year, as well as the baseball coach.

The Bibb County School District reported that Jackson was fired after his arrest.

The DA’s office says he was sentenced to 50 years with 25 to serve in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: