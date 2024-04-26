‘The future is bright’: Regents confirm Dr. Jeffrey Gold to lead University of Nebraska

University of Nebraska Board of Regents voted 7-1 to select Dr. Jeffrey Gold, an internal pick, as its ninth system president. The president-elect will take the helm effective July 1. April 26, 2024. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents selected Dr. Jeffrey Gold on Friday in a nearly unanimous vote as the university’s ninth system president.

Regents voted 7-1 to appoint Gold, currently chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and NU’s executive vice president and provost (chief academic officer), to take over the presidency effective July 1.

He will receive a 3% boost in his current salary (about $31,000 extra) to $1,062,573 total, which could have happened anyway through annual increases.

He will continue to be a surgery professor at UNMC and receive various benefits.

“The future is bright for this university and, as a result, I believe the future is extremely bright for the state of Nebraska,” Gold said after the confirmation vote.

“I guarantee you that over these years together, I will trip and fall, but I promise you that I will get up, dust off and come back the next day and do it better and better and better,” he continued.

Future leadership changes

Gold told reporters he will never finish his to-do list at UNMC but will continue many of those priorities and strategies across all campuses, including the med center.

At multiple events, Gold has asked what three things NU should focus on, and the answer is always, “workforce, workforce and more workforce.”

“And by the way, Jeff, if you’re not listening, it’s workforce,” Gold said with a laugh.

With Gold’s elevation, interim NU President Chris Kabourek will return to just his role as chief financial officer. Gold told the Nebraska Examiner he will search for a full-time successor for provost as well as an interim UNMC chancellor. At a campus public forum last week, he said a search for his permanent successor would likely be done through a national search.

NU is currently conducting a search for a University of Nebraska at Kearney chancellor.

In June, NU will present its two-year budget, and Gold said he will soon sit down with Gov. Jim Pillen, Kabourek and others to figure out the right requests and priorities for NU’s future. NU continues to face $58 million in expected budget cuts for that biennium, which has largely flown under the radar, behind the scenes and on individual campuses, in recent months.

Presidency will be ‘life changing’

Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice, board chair, said regents set out to find a leader who could build on NU’s current momentum, lead NU into the future and “take us to even greater heights.”

“After a process that has been both efficient and thoughtful, we have found the person we were looking for,” Schafer said.

Regent Elizabeth O’Connor of Omaha said Friday was one of the days throughout her six years as a regent she’s been “most optimistic about the future of the university.” O’Connor added that with Gold’s history with NU, the system will move forward “without skipping a beat.”

“Dr. Gold’s experience with getting research funding, fundraising and strategic planning will end up being life changing for thousands of students across the state of Nebraska,” she said.

‘Unresolved issues’

Regent Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City, the lone regent to vote against Gold’s appointment, told reporters afterward she did so because of “unresolved issues.”

She declined to explain further but said many of those issues have been raised behind closed doors in executive session.

Wilmot, who represents the state’s western 45 counties, thanked those involved with the search and outlined the importance of three listening sessions that Gold attended in Curtis, Scottsbluff and North Platte this week.

“My constituents know what they told me, what their concerns were, and that’s not what this is,” Wilmot said of her vote.

Gold said Wilmot was “extremely supportive” of his candidacy when they spoke and she had not given him any indication of her opposition. He said that they spoke about what was important to NU and that he committed to her that he would listen, as he did with all other regents and stakeholders.

He said he will sit down with each regent again, including Wilmot, prior to becoming president.

Schafer said he understands listening is Gold’s next step and said doing so and working together will bring NU “to an even higher level of excellence.”

A man of ‘character’

In October, prior to beginning the official presidential search with nominations due Jan. 1, regents first signaled they were looking for a leader who would listen and who had experience with academic health centers.

Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln, who chaired a 22-member search committee, which included all regents and the four student regents (who unanimously supported Gold), said NU is very fortunate to have Gold and his demonstrated skills for NU’s next leader.

“I’m excited to work with him, excited for what he can bring to the University of Nebraska,” Clare said. “We’ve seen part of it through his work as chancellor, and I’m anxious and optimistic for big things in the future.”

Regent Jack Stark of Omaha, a former UNMC faculty member who has worked across NU and who added the health center experience recommendation, said the “most important trait for leadership” is character, which he said Gold has.

“Dr. Gold has a wise mind, kind heart and accepting soul, and that’s what we need,” Stark said. “We’re fortunate to get him because everybody’s been after him.”

A ‘new adventure’

The board also set out to find a leader who would stay in the role for 10 years, especially as top academic leaders have stayed in their roles for shorter periods of time. Gold, 71, said he is a “good 71” as it is said in the medical world and he not only feels well but takes no meds, exercises almost every day and loves what he does.

Gold said his understanding with the board is he’ll continue to serve as long as he continues to be productive and has an impact. His initial contract is for five years.

Student Regent Hakim Lotoro of the University of Nebraska at Omaha said it has “certainly been a tumultuous time” for NU, including with criticism from Gov. Jim Pillen, a former regent himself.

“It is needed peace for the thousands and thousands of Nebraskans across the state to really make this all possible,” Lotoro said.

Regent Barbara Weitz of Omaha said she is “giddy” about NU’s “new adventure” and regents just had to believe they would get to the right place, and they did.

“This is going to be such an adventure,” Weitz said. “Everybody get ready.”

