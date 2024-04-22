Funeral today for 15-year-old girl allegedly shot, killed by father in Dayton

Family and friends will say goodbye to a 15-year-old girl killed in a shooting in Dayton last week.

The funeral for Kendra Farler is today, according to her online obituary

“Kendra was the heart and soul of our family, embodying a spirit full of joy, curiosity, and creativity,” her family said. “As a student, she was not just a learner but a tiny professor, always eager to share her newfound knowledge and discoveries. Her laughter was infectious, her energy boundless, and her kindness a beacon of warmth to everyone around her.”

News Center 7 previously reported on Tuesday that her father, Kenneth Farler, was arrested just hours after a shooting at the 400 block of Bowen Street on April 14.

He is now facing charges.

Police say Farler had a room at a boarding house in an east Dayton neighborhood. On April 14, his wife and three children, including 15-year-old Kendra, came to visit him.

Officers learned Farler also had several weapons in the room and the visit ended in a family tragedy.

“To say it was a tragedy is an understatement,” said Dayton Police Major Brian Johns told News Center 7 last week.

Johns spoke about what happened at the boarding house just moments after prosecutors approved charges against Farler.

On a 911 call moments after the shooting, Farler tried to blame his daughter’s death on an accidental shooting, saying his 15-year-old, autistic stepson was responsible.

“We have great investigators at the Dayton Police Department and they knew right away those stories were not consistent,” Johns said.

Prosecutors approved charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, endangering children, and having weapons under disability against Farler.

Police say they discovered a shotgun and several other weapons in his boarding room, despite previous convictions that didn’t allow him to legally have a gun.

Visitation will be held at the Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home at the 1600 block of Wayne Avenue in Dayton at noon.

After the visitation, a graveside service will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens at 2 p.m.

We will continue updating this story.