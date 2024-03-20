Full list of results so far from the March 19 primary election for Stark County
These are the unofficial results so far from the March 19 Stark County primary election. The results will not be final until certified by the Stark County Board of Elections.
CANDIDATES
*Asterisk denotes winner whose name will appear on the November election ballot.
Only races with at least one candidate are listed.
Democratic candidates
President
Delegates-at-Large
Joseph R. Biden Jr. 4,842
Dean Phillips 610
State races
U.S. senator
Sherrod Brown 5,440
Representative to Congress - 6th District
Rylan Z. Finzer 544
Michael L. Kripchak 829
Representative to Congress - 6th District, unexpired term ending 1-3-25
Rylan Z. Finzer 551
Michael L. Kripchak 817
Representative to Congress - 13th District
Emilia Sykes 3,649
Justice of the Supreme Court 1-1-2025
Michael P. Donnelly 4,838
Justice of the Supreme Court 1-2-2025
Melody J. Stewart 4,826
Justice of the Supreme Court - unexpired term ending 12-31-2026
Lisa Forbes 3,012
Terri Jamison 1,875
State House Districts
State Representative - 48th District
Lynn C. Gorman 1,989
State Representative - 49th District
Krista L. Allison 1,648
State Representative - 50th District
Write-in 45
State Representative - 51st District
John J. Bazaar 40
Joe Rinehart 87
Court of Common Pleas
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Family Court Division, 1-1-25
Katie Erchick Gilbert 4,843
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, General Division, 4-16-25
Natalie R. Haupt 4,975
Stark County Offices
County Commissioner 1-2-25
Joe Cole 4,729
County Commissioner 1-3-25
Kevin D. Hall 4,760
Prosecuting Attorney
Richard D. Reinbold Jr. 4,916
Clerk of Court of Common Pleas
Rick Campbell 4,883
Sheriff
George T. Maier 5,071
County Recorder
Tara Dyer 4,840
County Treasurer
Joseph C. Liolios 4,806
Republican candidates
President
Republican Delegates-at-Large
Chris Christie 163
Ron DeSantis 233
Nikki R. Haley 1,595
Vivek Ramaswamy 71
Donald J. Trump 5,841
District Delegates (6th District)
Chris Christie 79
Ron DeSantis 152
Nikki R. Haley 471
Vivek Ramaswamy 57
Donald J. Trump 2,108
District Delegates (13th District)
Chris Christie 132
Ron DeSantis 218
Nikki R. Haley 1,113
Vivek Ramaswamy 107
Donald J. Trump 3,394
State races
U.S. senator
Matt Dolan 2,959
Frank LaRose 1,883
Bernie Moreno 2,801
Representative to Congress - 6th District
Michael A. Rulli 813
Reggie Stoltzfus 1,576
Rick Tsai 235
Representative to Congress - 6th District, unexpired term ending 1-3-25
Michael A. Rulli 828
Reggie Stoltzfus 1,540
Rick Tsai 253
Representative to Congress - 13th District
Chris Banweg 1,097
Kevin Coughlin 2,832
Richard A. Morckel 434
Justice of the Supreme Court 1-1-2025
Megan E. Shanahan 6,118
Justice of the Supreme Court 1-2-2025
Joseph T. Deters 6,044
Justice of the Supreme Court - unexpired term ending 12-31-2026
Daniel R. Hawkins 5,980
Judge of the Court of Appeals - 5th District, 2-9-25
Aletha M. Carver 3,408
Jeff Furr 781
Robert G. Montgomery 3,235
Court of Appeals, 5th District
Judge of the Court of Appeals - 5th District, 2-10-25
Dixie Park 5,383
Kevin W. Popham 1,934
Judge of the Court of Appeals - 5th District, 2-11-25
Patricia A. Delaney 2,619
David Gormley 3,140
State Central Committee
State Central Committee Man - 29th District
Curt Braden 3,148
Larry J. Carver 2,834
State Central Committee Woman - 29th District
Joanna M. Swallen 2,477
Jane Timken 4,486
State Central Committee Man - 31st District
Charles Blake 71
Douglas S. Wills 128
State Central Committee Woman - 31st District
Antonia J. Blake 50
Kathy Kimble 154
State House Districts
State Representative - 48th District
Scott Oelslager 3,647
State Representative - 49th District
Jim Thomas 1,410
State Representative - 50th District
Matthew Kishman 1,157
State Representative - 51st District
Brett Hudson Hillyer 87
Jodi Salvo 154
Court of Common Pleas
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Family Court Division, 1-1-25
Matt Kreitzer 6,075
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Family Court Division, 1-2-25
Rosemarie Hall 6,072
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, General Div. 4-16-25
Dan Funk 3,843
Stark County Offices
County Commissioner 1-2-25
Bill Smith 6,136
County Commissioner 1-3-25
Richard S. Regula 6,563
Prosecuting Attorney
Kyle L. Stone 6,029
Clerk of Court of Common Pleas
Lynn Miller Todaro 6,033
Sheriff
Eric Weisburn 5,961
County Recorder
Jamie Walters 6,047
County Treasurer
Alexander A. Zumbar 6,370
County Engineer
Keith A. Bennett 6,126
Coroner
Ronald Rusnak 6,112
Liquor options and levy issues
Issue 1 - Local Option - Massillon 2-C (Street Market)
Yes 91
No 36
Issue 2 - Local Option - Massillon 2-C (Village Tavern)
Yes 92
No 36
Issue 3 - Local Option - North Canton 1-C
Yes 75
No 20
Issue 4 - Local Option - North Canton 1-C (Sunday)
Yes 66
No 30
Issue 5 - Village of Meyers Lake, Roads
For the tax levy 152
Against the tax levy 56
Issue 6 - Local Option - Navarre A
Yes 213
No 54
Issue 7 - City of North Canton
For the income tax 632
Against the income tax 849
Issue 8 - Village of Beach City
For the tax levy 94
Against the tax levy 46
Issue 9 - Local Option - Canton City 7-A (Sunday liquor)
Yes 38
No 15
Issue 10 - Local Option - Canton City 7-A (Sunday wine)
Yes 37
No 16
Issue 11 - Local Option - Plain Township 5
Yes 76
No 32
Issue 12 - Local Option - Plain Township 5 (Sunday)
Yes 71
No 37
Issue 13 - Pike Township, Roads
For the tax levy 150
Against the tax levy 187
Issue 14 - Lawrence Township, Roads
For the tax levy 78
Against the tax levy 113
Issue 15 - Local Option - Jackson Township 7
Yes 198
No 88
Issue 16 - Jackson Township, Police
For the tax levy 1,716
Against the tax levy 797
Issue 17 - Lexington Township, Roads
For the tax levy 170
Against the tax levy 217
Issue 18 - Perry Township, Roads
For the tax levy 730
Against the tax levy 1,216
Issue 19 - Tuslaw Local School District
For the tax levy 346
Against the tax levy 234
Issue 20 - Northwest Local School District
For the tax levy 197
Against the tax levy 103
Issue 21 - Marlington Local School District
For the tax levy 241
Against the tax levy 477
Issue 22 - Lake Local School District
For the tax levy 575
Against the tax levy 472
Brown Local Schools (Renewal)
For the tax levy
Against the tax levy
Precinct Central Committees
Dem. Precinct Central Committee
Alliance 1-D
Daniel J. Cherry Jr. 23
Alliance 3-A
Write-in 6
Alliance 4-E
Carolyn R. Crites 44
Canal Fulton D
Kevin Conner 28
Canton City 1-A
Write-in 7
Canton City 1-C
Write-in 3
Canton City 2-C
Gregory L. Conrad 5
Canton City 2-D
Robert L. Thompson Sr. 31
Canton City 3-A
Richard Mallon II 14
Canton City 3-C
Write-in 3
Canton City 3-D
Paula M. George 11
Canton City 3-E
James O. Babcock 105
Canton City 4-A
Write-in 1
Canton City 5-A
Write-in 0
Canton City 5-B
Write-in 4
Canton City 6-A
Ola Y. Lockett 32
Canton City 6-B
Jonathan Cooks 29
Canton City 6-C
Patricia A. Dorosky 30
Canton City 7-B
Karen A. Cox 9
Canton City 7-C
Kristen Aylward 30
Canton City 7-D
Lydia J. Lewers 10
Canton City 7-F
Edmond J. Mack 10
M. Kathleen Wetmore 6
Canton City 7-G
Write-in 0
Canton City 8-A
Write-in 6
Canton City 8-B
William V. Sherer II 57
Canton City 8-C
Richard Sacco 109
Canton City 8-D
James D. Purses 50
Canton City 8-F
William J. Smuckler 28
Canton City 9-A
Viola Fisher 25
Canton City 9-B
Write-in 7
Canton City 9-F
Regine D. Johnson 51
Canton City 9-G
Write-in 1
Massillon 1-A
John D. Ferrero Jr. 76
Massillon 1-C
John A. Wolf III 5
Massillon 1-D
Margaret R. Elum 13
John Kurtzman 5
Massillon 1-E
Write-in 4
Massillon 2-A
Melville Herncane 10
Massillon 2-B
Write-in 1
Massillon 2-C
Write-in 5
Massillon 2-D
Christiana A. Ray 9
Massillon 3-B
Write-in 1
Massillon 3-E
Ted Herncane 14
Massillon 4-B
Doremus C. Redvine 2
Massillon 4-C
Write-in 2
Massillon 5-C
James A. Hamilton 13
Massillon 6-A
Linda K. Litman 16
Massillon 6-C
Jeannie Miller 14
Massillon 6-D
Write-in 0
North Canton 1-C
Ashley Green 41
North Canton 2-A
David Deibel 40
North Canton 2-B
J.A. Cihon 20
North Canton 2-C
Jeffry D. Stocker 17
North Canton 3-A
Write-in 27
North Canton 3-B
Jeremy Novelli 48
North Canton 3-C
Phil G. Giavasis 69
North Canton 4-B
Megan Smith 24
North Canton 4-C
Write-in 0
Bethlehem Twp. 2
Valerie K. Shook 34
Bethlehem Twp. 3
Jeanette Mullane 40
Canton Twp. 5
Pete Tsaftarides 14
Jackson Twp. 2
Write-in 0
Jackson Twp. 5
Write-in 1
Jackson Twp. 6
Jordan C.N. Fisher 29
Jackson Twp. 7
Joseph M. Hoagland 75
Jackson Twp. 8
Randy Gonzalez 1
Jackson Twp. 9
Write-in 0
Jackson Twp. 14
Sheila M. Taylor 11
Jackson Twp. 15
Sherry Giamourides 21
Jackson Twp. 18
Kody Gonzalez 11
Jackson Twp. 19
Write-in 0
Jackson Twp. 21
Write-in 1
Jackson Twp. 23
Write-in 1
Jackson Twp. 25
Write-in 1
Jackson Twp. 28
Angela M. Manes 11
Jackson Twp. 30
Rick Campbell 19
Jackson Twp. 32
John W. Angelo 10
Jackson Twp. 33
Write-in 2
Lake Twp. A
Beverly L. Green 14
Lake Twp. B
Write-in 3
Lake Twp. 16
Write-in 1
Lake Twp. 19
Phillip Evan Martin 15
Lake Twp. 21
Charles J. Maier 11
Lexington Twp. 1
Kathleen Purdy 49
Nimishillen Twp. 1
Millie A. Aslanides 44
Osnaburg Twp. 3
Rick Waikem 23
Perry Twp. 1
Gayle A. Jackson 47
Perry Twp. 2
Laurie Z. Lunkwitz 12
Perry Twp. 3
Charles Maier 19
Perry Twp. 5
Antonia E. Carbone 11
Perry Twp. 8
Julie Marie Hrabak 22
Perry Twp. 9
Write-in 3
Perry Twp. 13
Write-in 3
Perry Twp. 15
Shane Jackson 58
Perry Twp. 19
Joseph P. Iacino III 42
Pike Twp. 1
Stephen M. DiLoreto 12
Plain Twp. 1
Write-in 2
Plain Twp. 2
Monica Rose Gwin 96
Plain Twp. 3
Karen E. Dhyanchand 22
Plain Twp. 7
James G. Shannon 114
Plain Twp. 9
John E. Oliver III 86
Plain Twp. 14
Dimitrios Pousoulides 24
Plain Twp. 16
Andrew J. DiLiddo Jr. 80
Plain Twp. 17
Write-in 0
Plain Twp. 19
Mandy Wagner 38
Plain Twp. 22
Constance Rubin 31
Plain Twp. 23
Write-in 2
Sugarcreek Twp. 2
Write-in 1
Tuscarawas Twp. 1
Write-in 2
Tuscarawas Twp. 3
Johnnie Maier 66
Washington Twp. 2
Charles J. Stantz 16
Rep. Precinct Central Committee
Alliance 1-A
Diane White 36
Alliance 1-C
Tana Russell 55
Alliance 2-A
Meralyn Zigler 90
Alliance 2-B
Write-in 2
Alliance 3-A
Jeffrey Jakmides 89
Alliance 3-B
Kevin Knowles 10
Alliance 3-C
Ed Lohnes 126
Alliance 4-A
Write-in 2
Alliance 4-B
Marikay Colbert 12
Alliance 4-C
David Dreger 29
Alliance 4-D
Sid Zufall 87
Alliance 4-E
Sarah M. Brown 90
Alliance 4-F
Jennifer Kiko 82
Canal Fulton D
Mark Cozy 41
Canton City 2-B
Patrick Wyatt 9
Canton City 3-A
Roy Scott Depew 6
Jodi King 4
Canton City 5-A
Gerald Predalski 11
Canton City 6-C
Paul W. Cernava Sr. 11
Canton City 7-E
G. Leon Gerig 36
Canton City 7-F
Teresa Welch 14
Canton City 8-B
Fred Moore 37
Canton City 8-D
Albert Conde 32
Canton City 8-F
Michael Higgs 20
Canton City 9-D
Jeff King 10
Canton City 9-G
Janet Hall 41
Louisville A
Aaron D. Casto 8
Louisville D
Darrell Montgomery 133
Louisville F
Cameron Morrison 97
Massillon 1-A
James Slutz 112
Massillon 1-D
Mark Lombardi 11
Massillon 1-E
Write-in 2
Massillon 2-D
Linda Heather 13
Massillon 3-B
Write-in 0
Massillon 3-C
Mike Gregg 85
Massillon 3-D
Aaron Shiplett 38
Massillon 5-C
Write-in 0
Massillon 6-B
Lynn Miller Todaro 8
Massillon 6-C
Michael Snee 3
Massillon 6-D
Write-in 2
North Canton 1-B
Guy Halter 23
North Canton 2-A
Jennifer Creighton Kling 63
North Canton 2-B
Curt Braden 17
North Canton 3-A
Write-in 9
North Canton 3-C
Bryan Rice 235
North Canton 4-B
William S. Cline 27
Tomas Lapas 7
North Canton 4-C
Daryl Revoldt 43
Meyers Lake A
Guy F. Renkert 102
Bethlehem Twp. 2
Richard Regula 169
Canton Twp. 3
Bill James 13
Canton Twp. 4
Kathy Lee Secrest 143
Canton Twp. 5
Chris Nichols 30
Jackson Twp. 2
Write-in 0
Jackson Twp. 4
Jamie Walters 21
Jackson Twp. 5
Richard Cosgrove 30
Jackson Twp. 8
Deborah Busby 10
Jackson Twp. 11
Write-in 0
Jackson Twp. 17
Write-in 0
Jackson Twp. 19
Spencer Geraghty 8
Jackson Twp. 20
Claudia C. Wilkins 104
Jackson Twp. 23
Roseann Kalkman 54
Jackson Twp. 25
Janet Creighton 55
Jackson Twp. 26
Joel Schwartz 31
Jackson Twp. 29
Ben Hindley 29
Jackson Twp. 31
Jane Timken 19
Jackson Twp. 33
Write-in 3
Lake Twp. A
David Chambers 27
Lake Twp. 4
Write-in 3
Lake Twp. 6
Write-in 1
Lake Twp. 8
John Arnold 21
Lake Twp. 13
Linda J. Oakes 13
Lake Twp. 16
Barbara Hupp 25
Lake Twp. 18
Pamela Kelley 47
Lake Twp. 20
Write-in 3
Lawrence Twp. 1
Gerald Lee Miller 4
Lawrence Twp. 3
Write-in 0
Lawrence Twp. 4
Cynthia Meismer 18
Lexington Twp. 1
James Mathews 189
Lexington Twp. 2
Write-in 4
Lexington Twp. 3
Larry Jay Carver 9
Lexington Twp. 4
Write-in 0
Marlboro Twp. 1
John Hagan 28
Marlboro Twp. 2
Robert Bonheimer 13
Joe Hagan 22
Marlboro Twp. 3
Write-in 0
Nimishillen Twp. 2
Write-in 14
Nimishillen Twp. 5
Sandy Smith 33
Osnaburg Twp. 2
Kelly Overcasher 17
Osnaburg Twp. 3
Matthew Overcasher 24
Paris Twp. A
Write-in 0
Paris Twp. 1
Jennette Stoltzfus 14
Paris Twp. 2
Merrillee Luther 10
Perry Twp. 6
Travis Secrest 20
Perry Twp. 8
Write-in 0
Perry Twp. 13
Zorn Zorko 178
Perry Twp. 19
Ralph F. Spampanato 63
Plain Twp. 2
Regina M. Perrine 149
Plain Twp. 7
Douglas Sibila 177
Plain Twp. 8
Susan Steiner 56
Plain Twp. 11
Amie Demrovsky 112
Plain Twp. 15
Daniel Wales 10
Plain Twp. 17
Brad Kaustinen 23
Plain Twp. 18
Write-in 2
Plain Twp. 19
Write-in 2
Plain Twp. 21
Alan Harold 132
Plain Twp. 24
Michael G. Mihalik 138
Plain Twp. 25
Alexis Lockard 96
Plain Twp. 26
Anthony Leon 146
Plain Twp. 27
Susan M. Verble 34
Sandy Twp. 1
Jill Sterling 9
Sugarcreek Twp. C
Steve Tharp 7
Washington Twp. 1
Write-in 0
Washington Twp. 2
Mary A. Cline 26
Washington Twp. 3
Write-in 3
This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton, Ohio election results for Stark County