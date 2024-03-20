Full list of results so far from the March 19 primary election for Stark County

These are the unofficial results so far from the March 19 Stark County primary election. The results will not be final until certified by the Stark County Board of Elections.

CANDIDATES

*Asterisk denotes winner whose name will appear on the November election ballot.

Only races with at least one candidate are listed.

Democratic candidates

President

Delegates-at-Large

Joseph R. Biden Jr. 4,842

Dean Phillips 610

State races

U.S. senator

Sherrod Brown 5,440

Representative to Congress - 6th District

Rylan Z. Finzer 544

Michael L. Kripchak 829

Representative to Congress - 6th District, unexpired term ending 1-3-25

Rylan Z. Finzer 551

Michael L. Kripchak 817

Representative to Congress - 13th District

Emilia Sykes 3,649

Justice of the Supreme Court 1-1-2025

Michael P. Donnelly 4,838

Justice of the Supreme Court 1-2-2025

Melody J. Stewart 4,826

Justice of the Supreme Court - unexpired term ending 12-31-2026

Lisa Forbes 3,012

Terri Jamison 1,875

State House Districts

State Representative - 48th District

Lynn C. Gorman 1,989

State Representative - 49th District

Krista L. Allison 1,648

State Representative - 50th District

Write-in 45

State Representative - 51st District

John J. Bazaar 40

Joe Rinehart 87

Court of Common Pleas

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Family Court Division, 1-1-25

Katie Erchick Gilbert 4,843

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, General Division, 4-16-25

Natalie R. Haupt 4,975

Stark County Offices

County Commissioner 1-2-25

Joe Cole 4,729

County Commissioner 1-3-25

Kevin D. Hall 4,760

Prosecuting Attorney

Richard D. Reinbold Jr. 4,916

Clerk of Court of Common Pleas

Rick Campbell 4,883

Sheriff

George T. Maier 5,071

County Recorder

Tara Dyer 4,840

County Treasurer

Joseph C. Liolios 4,806

Republican candidates

President

Republican Delegates-at-Large

Chris Christie 163

Ron DeSantis 233

Nikki R. Haley 1,595

Vivek Ramaswamy 71

Donald J. Trump 5,841

District Delegates (6th District)

Chris Christie 79

Ron DeSantis 152

Nikki R. Haley 471

Vivek Ramaswamy 57

Donald J. Trump 2,108

District Delegates (13th District)

Chris Christie 132

Ron DeSantis 218

Nikki R. Haley 1,113

Vivek Ramaswamy 107

Donald J. Trump 3,394

State races

U.S. senator

Matt Dolan 2,959

Frank LaRose 1,883

Bernie Moreno 2,801

Representative to Congress - 6th District

Michael A. Rulli 813

Reggie Stoltzfus 1,576

Rick Tsai 235

Representative to Congress - 6th District, unexpired term ending 1-3-25

Michael A. Rulli 828

Reggie Stoltzfus 1,540

Rick Tsai 253

Representative to Congress - 13th District

Chris Banweg 1,097

Kevin Coughlin 2,832

Richard A. Morckel 434

Justice of the Supreme Court 1-1-2025

Megan E. Shanahan 6,118

Justice of the Supreme Court 1-2-2025

Joseph T. Deters 6,044

Justice of the Supreme Court - unexpired term ending 12-31-2026

Daniel R. Hawkins 5,980

Judge of the Court of Appeals - 5th District, 2-9-25

Aletha M. Carver 3,408

Jeff Furr 781

Robert G. Montgomery 3,235

Court of Appeals, 5th District

Judge of the Court of Appeals - 5th District, 2-10-25

Dixie Park 5,383

Kevin W. Popham 1,934

Judge of the Court of Appeals - 5th District, 2-11-25

Patricia A. Delaney 2,619

David Gormley 3,140

State Central Committee

State Central Committee Man - 29th District

Curt Braden 3,148

Larry J. Carver 2,834

State Central Committee Woman - 29th District

Joanna M. Swallen 2,477

Jane Timken 4,486

State Central Committee Man - 31st District

Charles Blake 71

Douglas S. Wills 128

State Central Committee Woman - 31st District

Antonia J. Blake 50

Kathy Kimble 154

State House Districts

State Representative - 48th District

Scott Oelslager 3,647

State Representative - 49th District

Jim Thomas 1,410

State Representative - 50th District

Matthew Kishman 1,157

State Representative - 51st District

Brett Hudson Hillyer 87

Jodi Salvo 154

Court of Common Pleas

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Family Court Division, 1-1-25

Matt Kreitzer 6,075

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Family Court Division, 1-2-25

Rosemarie Hall 6,072

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, General Div. 4-16-25

Dan Funk 3,843

Stark County Offices

County Commissioner 1-2-25

Bill Smith 6,136

County Commissioner 1-3-25

Richard S. Regula 6,563

Prosecuting Attorney

Kyle L. Stone 6,029

Clerk of Court of Common Pleas

Lynn Miller Todaro 6,033

Sheriff

Eric Weisburn 5,961

County Recorder

Jamie Walters 6,047

County Treasurer

Alexander A. Zumbar 6,370

County Engineer

Keith A. Bennett 6,126

Coroner

Ronald Rusnak 6,112

Liquor options and levy issues

Issue 1 - Local Option - Massillon 2-C (Street Market)

Yes 91

No 36

Issue 2 - Local Option - Massillon 2-C (Village Tavern)

Yes 92

No 36

Issue 3 - Local Option - North Canton 1-C

Yes 75

No 20

Issue 4 - Local Option - North Canton 1-C (Sunday)

Yes 66

No 30

Issue 5 - Village of Meyers Lake, Roads

For the tax levy 152

Against the tax levy 56

Issue 6 - Local Option - Navarre A

Yes 213

No 54

Issue 7 - City of North Canton

For the income tax 632

Against the income tax 849

Issue 8 - Village of Beach City

For the tax levy 94

Against the tax levy 46

Issue 9 - Local Option - Canton City 7-A (Sunday liquor)

Yes 38

No 15

Issue 10 - Local Option - Canton City 7-A (Sunday wine)

Yes 37

No 16

Issue 11 - Local Option - Plain Township 5

Yes 76

No 32

Issue 12 - Local Option - Plain Township 5 (Sunday)

Yes 71

No 37

Issue 13 - Pike Township, Roads

For the tax levy 150

Against the tax levy 187

Issue 14 - Lawrence Township, Roads

For the tax levy 78

Against the tax levy 113

Issue 15 - Local Option - Jackson Township 7

Yes 198

No 88

Issue 16 - Jackson Township, Police

For the tax levy 1,716

Against the tax levy 797

Issue 17 - Lexington Township, Roads

For the tax levy 170

Against the tax levy 217

Issue 18 - Perry Township, Roads

For the tax levy 730

Against the tax levy 1,216

Issue 19 - Tuslaw Local School District

For the tax levy 346

Against the tax levy 234

Issue 20 - Northwest Local School District

For the tax levy 197

Against the tax levy 103

Issue 21 - Marlington Local School District

For the tax levy 241

Against the tax levy 477

Issue 22 - Lake Local School District

For the tax levy 575

Against the tax levy 472

Brown Local Schools (Renewal)

For the tax levy

Against the tax levy

Precinct Central Committees

Dem. Precinct Central Committee

Alliance 1-D

Daniel J. Cherry Jr. 23

Alliance 3-A

Write-in 6

Alliance 4-E

Carolyn R. Crites 44

Canal Fulton D

Kevin Conner 28

Canton City 1-A

Write-in 7

Canton City 1-C

Write-in 3

Canton City 2-C

Gregory L. Conrad 5

Canton City 2-D

Robert L. Thompson Sr. 31

Canton City 3-A

Richard Mallon II 14

Canton City 3-C

Write-in 3

Canton City 3-D

Paula M. George 11

Canton City 3-E

James O. Babcock 105

Canton City 4-A

Write-in 1

Canton City 5-A

Write-in 0

Canton City 5-B

Write-in 4

Canton City 6-A

Ola Y. Lockett 32

Canton City 6-B

Jonathan Cooks 29

Canton City 6-C

Patricia A. Dorosky 30

Canton City 7-B

Karen A. Cox 9

Canton City 7-C

Kristen Aylward 30

Canton City 7-D

Lydia J. Lewers 10

Canton City 7-F

Edmond J. Mack 10

M. Kathleen Wetmore 6

Canton City 7-G

Write-in 0

Canton City 8-A

Write-in 6

Canton City 8-B

William V. Sherer II 57

Canton City 8-C

Richard Sacco 109

Canton City 8-D

James D. Purses 50

Canton City 8-F

William J. Smuckler 28

Canton City 9-A

Viola Fisher 25

Canton City 9-B

Write-in 7

Canton City 9-F

Regine D. Johnson 51

Canton City 9-G

Write-in 1

Massillon 1-A

John D. Ferrero Jr. 76

Massillon 1-C

John A. Wolf III 5

Massillon 1-D

Margaret R. Elum 13

John Kurtzman 5

Massillon 1-E

Write-in 4

Massillon 2-A

Melville Herncane 10

Massillon 2-B

Write-in 1

Massillon 2-C

Write-in 5

Massillon 2-D

Christiana A. Ray 9

Massillon 3-B

Write-in 1

Massillon 3-E

Ted Herncane 14

Massillon 4-B

Doremus C. Redvine 2

Massillon 4-C

Write-in 2

Massillon 5-C

James A. Hamilton 13

Massillon 6-A

Linda K. Litman 16

Massillon 6-C

Jeannie Miller 14

Massillon 6-D

Write-in 0

North Canton 1-C

Ashley Green 41

North Canton 2-A

David Deibel 40

North Canton 2-B

J.A. Cihon 20

North Canton 2-C

Jeffry D. Stocker 17

North Canton 3-A

Write-in 27

North Canton 3-B

Jeremy Novelli 48

North Canton 3-C

Phil G. Giavasis 69

North Canton 4-B

Megan Smith 24

North Canton 4-C

Write-in 0

Bethlehem Twp. 2

Valerie K. Shook 34

Bethlehem Twp. 3

Jeanette Mullane 40

Canton Twp. 5

Pete Tsaftarides 14

Jackson Twp. 2

Write-in 0

Jackson Twp. 5

Write-in 1

Jackson Twp. 6

Jordan C.N. Fisher 29

Jackson Twp. 7

Joseph M. Hoagland 75

Jackson Twp. 8

Randy Gonzalez 1

Jackson Twp. 9

Write-in 0

Jackson Twp. 14

Sheila M. Taylor 11

Jackson Twp. 15

Sherry Giamourides 21

Jackson Twp. 18

Kody Gonzalez 11

Jackson Twp. 19

Write-in 0

Jackson Twp. 21

Write-in 1

Jackson Twp. 23

Write-in 1

Jackson Twp. 25

Write-in 1

Jackson Twp. 28

Angela M. Manes 11

Jackson Twp. 30

Rick Campbell 19

Jackson Twp. 32

John W. Angelo 10

Jackson Twp. 33

Write-in 2

Lake Twp. A

Beverly L. Green 14

Lake Twp. B

Write-in 3

Lake Twp. 16

Write-in 1

Lake Twp. 19

Phillip Evan Martin 15

Lake Twp. 21

Charles J. Maier 11

Lexington Twp. 1

Kathleen Purdy 49

Nimishillen Twp. 1

Millie A. Aslanides 44

Osnaburg Twp. 3

Rick Waikem 23

Perry Twp. 1

Gayle A. Jackson 47

Perry Twp. 2

Laurie Z. Lunkwitz 12

Perry Twp. 3

Charles Maier 19

Perry Twp. 5

Antonia E. Carbone 11

Perry Twp. 8

Julie Marie Hrabak 22

Perry Twp. 9

Write-in 3

Perry Twp. 13

Write-in 3

Perry Twp. 15

Shane Jackson 58

Perry Twp. 19

Joseph P. Iacino III 42

Pike Twp. 1

Stephen M. DiLoreto 12

Plain Twp. 1

Write-in 2

Plain Twp. 2

Monica Rose Gwin 96

Plain Twp. 3

Karen E. Dhyanchand 22

Plain Twp. 7

James G. Shannon 114

Plain Twp. 9

John E. Oliver III 86

Plain Twp. 14

Dimitrios Pousoulides 24

Plain Twp. 16

Andrew J. DiLiddo Jr. 80

Plain Twp. 17

Write-in 0

Plain Twp. 19

Mandy Wagner 38

Plain Twp. 22

Constance Rubin 31

Plain Twp. 23

Write-in 2

Sugarcreek Twp. 2

Write-in 1

Tuscarawas Twp. 1

Write-in 2

Tuscarawas Twp. 3

Johnnie Maier 66

Washington Twp. 2

Charles J. Stantz 16

Rep. Precinct Central Committee

Alliance 1-A

Diane White 36

Alliance 1-C

Tana Russell 55

Alliance 2-A

Meralyn Zigler 90

Alliance 2-B

Write-in 2

Alliance 3-A

Jeffrey Jakmides 89

Alliance 3-B

Kevin Knowles 10

Alliance 3-C

Ed Lohnes 126

Alliance 4-A

Write-in 2

Alliance 4-B

Marikay Colbert 12

Alliance 4-C

David Dreger 29

Alliance 4-D

Sid Zufall 87

Alliance 4-E

Sarah M. Brown 90

Alliance 4-F

Jennifer Kiko 82

Canal Fulton D

Mark Cozy 41

Canton City 2-B

Patrick Wyatt 9

Canton City 3-A

Roy Scott Depew 6

Jodi King 4

Canton City 5-A

Gerald Predalski 11

Canton City 6-C

Paul W. Cernava Sr. 11

Canton City 7-E

G. Leon Gerig 36

Canton City 7-F

Teresa Welch 14

Canton City 8-B

Fred Moore 37

Canton City 8-D

Albert Conde 32

Canton City 8-F

Michael Higgs 20

Canton City 9-D

Jeff King 10

Canton City 9-G

Janet Hall 41

Louisville A

Aaron D. Casto 8

Louisville D

Darrell Montgomery 133

Louisville F

Cameron Morrison 97

Massillon 1-A

James Slutz 112

Massillon 1-D

Mark Lombardi 11

Massillon 1-E

Write-in 2

Massillon 2-D

Linda Heather 13

Massillon 3-B

Write-in 0

Massillon 3-C

Mike Gregg 85

Massillon 3-D

Aaron Shiplett 38

Massillon 5-C

Write-in 0

Massillon 6-B

Lynn Miller Todaro 8

Massillon 6-C

Michael Snee 3

Massillon 6-D

Write-in 2

North Canton 1-B

Guy Halter 23

North Canton 2-A

Jennifer Creighton Kling 63

North Canton 2-B

Curt Braden 17

North Canton 3-A

Write-in 9

North Canton 3-C

Bryan Rice 235

North Canton 4-B

William S. Cline 27

Tomas Lapas 7

North Canton 4-C

Daryl Revoldt 43

Meyers Lake A

Guy F. Renkert 102

Bethlehem Twp. 2

Richard Regula 169

Canton Twp. 3

Bill James 13

Canton Twp. 4

Kathy Lee Secrest 143

Canton Twp. 5

Chris Nichols 30

Jackson Twp. 2

Write-in 0

Jackson Twp. 4

Jamie Walters 21

Jackson Twp. 5

Richard Cosgrove 30

Jackson Twp. 8

Deborah Busby 10

Jackson Twp. 11

Write-in 0

Jackson Twp. 17

Write-in 0

Jackson Twp. 19

Spencer Geraghty 8

Jackson Twp. 20

Claudia C. Wilkins 104

Jackson Twp. 23

Roseann Kalkman 54

Jackson Twp. 25

Janet Creighton 55

Jackson Twp. 26

Joel Schwartz 31

Jackson Twp. 29

Ben Hindley 29

Jackson Twp. 31

Jane Timken 19

Jackson Twp. 33

Write-in 3

Lake Twp. A

David Chambers 27

Lake Twp. 4

Write-in 3

Lake Twp. 6

Write-in 1

Lake Twp. 8

John Arnold 21

Lake Twp. 13

Linda J. Oakes 13

Lake Twp. 16

Barbara Hupp 25

Lake Twp. 18

Pamela Kelley 47

Lake Twp. 20

Write-in 3

Lawrence Twp. 1

Gerald Lee Miller 4

Lawrence Twp. 3

Write-in 0

Lawrence Twp. 4

Cynthia Meismer 18

Lexington Twp. 1

James Mathews 189

Lexington Twp. 2

Write-in 4

Lexington Twp. 3

Larry Jay Carver 9

Lexington Twp. 4

Write-in 0

Marlboro Twp. 1

John Hagan 28

Marlboro Twp. 2

Robert Bonheimer 13

Joe Hagan 22

Marlboro Twp. 3

Write-in 0

Nimishillen Twp. 2

Write-in 14

Nimishillen Twp. 5

Sandy Smith 33

Osnaburg Twp. 2

Kelly Overcasher 17

Osnaburg Twp. 3

Matthew Overcasher 24

Paris Twp. A

Write-in 0

Paris Twp. 1

Jennette Stoltzfus 14

Paris Twp. 2

Merrillee Luther 10

Perry Twp. 6

Travis Secrest 20

Perry Twp. 8

Write-in 0

Perry Twp. 13

Zorn Zorko 178

Perry Twp. 19

Ralph F. Spampanato 63

Plain Twp. 2

Regina M. Perrine 149

Plain Twp. 7

Douglas Sibila 177

Plain Twp. 8

Susan Steiner 56

Plain Twp. 11

Amie Demrovsky 112

Plain Twp. 15

Daniel Wales 10

Plain Twp. 17

Brad Kaustinen 23

Plain Twp. 18

Write-in 2

Plain Twp. 19

Write-in 2

Plain Twp. 21

Alan Harold 132

Plain Twp. 24

Michael G. Mihalik 138

Plain Twp. 25

Alexis Lockard 96

Plain Twp. 26

Anthony Leon 146

Plain Twp. 27

Susan M. Verble 34

Sandy Twp. 1

Jill Sterling 9

Sugarcreek Twp. C

Steve Tharp 7

Washington Twp. 1

Write-in 0

Washington Twp. 2

Mary A. Cline 26

Washington Twp. 3

Write-in 3

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton, Ohio election results for Stark County