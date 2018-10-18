From Car and Driver

Fuel Economy and Driving Range Rating:

Photo credit: Car and Driver More





Photo credit: Car and Driver More

While rivals such as the Chevrolet Bolt and even Tesla's own Model 3 have encroached on its driving-range superiority, the Model S remains an impressive alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles when it comes to long-distance usability. The top-of-the-line P100D sacrifices some of its driving range to provide brutal acceleration performance.

We've devised our own fuel-economy test in an attempt to replicate how most people drive on the highway. Our procedure entails a 200-mile out-and-back loop on Michigan's I-94 highway. We maintain a GPS-verified 75 mph and use the cruise control as much as possible to mimic the way many drivers behave during long trips.





Fuel Economy Ratings Compared

Photo credit: Car and Driver More