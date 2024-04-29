FSU students evacuate, dog killed as fire burns homes in Tallahassee student housing complex

Students urgently escaped from a blaze which burned through multiple apartments in the Campus Row student housing complex on Carolina Street around 2 a.m. on Monday.

A crowd of dozens watched the raging flames as residents fled with their pets, roommates, friends and significant others.

The Tallahassee Fire Department arrived on the scene to evacuate residents and prevent the flames from spreading about 5 minutes after the blaze began. At least three fire trucks and two ambulances were on the scene to snuff the blaze. Officers from the Tallahassee Police Department were also there to help out.

An FSU student evacuated his apartment with his cat as a fire torched buildings in the Campus Row student housing complex at around 2 a.m. on Monday.

The fire was fully put out by 2:45 a.m.

"We got our door banged on and ran outside and saw the apartment next to us on fire," said Mackenzie Hill, an FSU student who lives at Campus Row. "This is something that you don't think is going to ever happen."

No injuries were reported, but TFD spokesperson Todd Insera said a dog was killed in the blaze.

The blaze engulfed the second floor of a home in the complex and burned a large hole in its roof.

"There was heavy fire when we showed up," Insera told the Democrat.

He said three buildings were affected by the fire and the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

The fire seems to have started on the second story of the complex's leasing office, but this has not yet been confirmed.

The Tallahassee Fire Department was on the scene to evacuate students and put out the blaze which burned multiple buildings at the Campus Row student housing complex. The fire appears to have started in the complex's leasing office, the smoldering building depicted.

The fire spread to the top floor of the house behind it, burning a large hole in the roof. Large plumes of smoke were spread by the wind and engulfed the surrounding area.

The student apartment complex is located just two blocks away from Florida State University's campus. It is densely populated with houses which are just yards away from each other. Four to six residents live in each two-story home.

A crowd of dozens of onlookers watch as students evacuate a blaze at the Campus Row student housing complex on Carolina Street, just two blocks away from Florida State University's campus.

Campus Row is bordered by other student housing complexes including SAGA Tallahassee, which is a five-story apartment building which houses hundreds of students.

Onlookers viewing the blaze discussed the fact that the morning marks the beginning of finals week at FSU.

Benjamin Taubman is a reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. He can be reached at btaubman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on FSU News: Florida State University Campus Row apartments fire leads to evacuations