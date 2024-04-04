FSU grad Mike Ortoll making documentaries after losing daughter to drug overdose

Mike Ortoll is an FSU alum who created documentaries on substance misuse for college campus recovery programs across the country.

After Florida State University alumnus Mike Ortoll lost his daughter to a drug overdose three years ago, he was down and depressed.

But he didn’t let that stop him from creating an award-winning 2023 documentary — “One Second at a Time: Battling the Monster of Addiction” — to bring awareness to substance abuse among young adults.

“It's really made by a dad who lost the person he cared about the most,” said Ortoll, 65, who is based in Tampa, Florida. He graduated from the university in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in risk management and insurance.

“This is what my daughter would want me to do,” Ortoll added.

“One Second at a Time'' is about the resilience and emotional journey of Christine Ortoll throughout her path in and out of recovery during a 10-year battle with substance use disorder and mental illness.

Chistine’s use of pot in middle school advanced to the misuse of pills while she was in high school, which led to the misuse of opiates after she graduated.

She went to over 20 rehab centers during her fight for sobriety and did not attend college since her parents didn't think it was safe, given that most institutions did not have recovery programs at the time.

Christine also had a desire to help others struggling with addiction, but after being sober for about three years, she died of a fentanyl overdose in November 2020 at the age of 26.

Her obstacles and struggles are told in the 80-minute docudrama through 60 journals that she wrote in to document her experiences and through the words of her parents and other loved ones.

“Watching it, you'll literally feel like you're on a roller-coaster ride,” Ortoll said.

In Christine’s own words from her journals, she said, “I do not want to be defined by my disease but remembered for helping those with it.”

Ortoll says when he started working on the film in fall 2021, it gave him the “desire to live again, find purpose and let go.”

The $750,000 film was created in partnership with the Christine Ortoll Charity — which produces mental health and substance abuse media — and Fire Pillar Entertainment along with film director Tim Searfoss.

The documentary has also won 56 film festival awards.

In the middle of filming “One Second at a Time,” Ortoll and his team started working on a 15-minute documentary called “The Safety Net,” which emphasizes the importance of college recovery programs across the nation that provide a safe space to students suffering from substance use disorder.

The mini-documentary, which cost nearly $40,000, highlights FSU’s collegiate recovery program, LIFT (Living Independently, Finding Togetherness).

The LIFT program was established in 2018 and has a space for students on the fourth floor of FSU's Thagard Building.

With Ortoll’s help, the recovery program grew from having just a handful of participants in 2021 to over 1,000 engaged individuals in 2022 along with 40 staff members who work with them — including a full time coordinator, a liaison to FSU’s Counseling and Psychological Services Department and graduate assistants.

“Everyone has been touched by addiction in some way, shape or form, and everyone probably knows somebody that is struggling,” said FSU Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Angela Chong, who oversees LIFT.

“The films are very powerful and resonate with our students, family members and alumni across the board to raise awareness for this really important issue.”

FSU's Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Angela Lauer Chong.

Besides the two main documentaries, Ortoll has worked on other initiatives related to substance misuse, including a short documentary titled “Second Chance” about Jane Dwyer Lee — an FSU teaching professor and licensed clinical social worker who was formerly incarcerated for five years for killing her boyfriend in a car accident while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

"There's tremendous healing power when people share their stories," Lee said. "Mike's doing that, and that's what he did in my story, too. It can be quite humbling to share your tragic story, but for the greater good, I think it gives hope and promotes healing. That's why I do it."

Jane Dwyer Lee is an FSU teaching professor and licensed clinical social worker.

Lee overcame the challenges that followed, earned her master's degree from FSU in social work and has been teaching at the university for about 10 years. She has also been sober for 25 years.

“This has changed my life, and It’s been an amazing ride,” Ortoll said as he reflected on his work. “I have purpose by carrying out my daughter's legacy, and I know that all our media is so powerful that it'll resonate with people in the way it needs to.”

As “The Safety Net” shares a strong message with college students, FSU’s College of Social Work is looking to incorporate the film into its regular curriculum.

In addition, a screening of "One Second at a Time" was recently hosted by the College of Social Work on FSU's campus Monday while Ortoll was in town, where he met with the Florida Department of Children to discuss more funding for substance abuse awareness initiatives in the state.

The mini-documentary is slated to expand to eight other colleges — including the University of Tampa and the University of South Florida — while the docudrama “One Second at a Time” is expected to be on major free streaming platforms in about a month, Ortoll said.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: With documentary, FSU grad Mike Ortoll shines light on substance abuse