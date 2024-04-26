Frosty morning for Bucks County on Friday, April 26, but summer-like warmup on the way

Bucks County will get off to another frosty start on Friday, April 26, as the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning that will last through the morning hours.

The good news is this should be one of the last chilly mornings for the foreseeable future, as a string of warm, summer-like days are on the horizon.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Weather in Bucks County

Friday's highs should reach seasonal norms, said Alex Starrmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"It should turn out to be mostly sunny today, with high in the low to mid 60s," Starrmann said. "Temperatures will be fairly similar on Saturday as well with temperatures again in the low 60s, although there will be increasing clouds throughout the day."

Seasonal averages for the Delaware Valley for this time of year is roughly 64 degrees.

The weather service also provided a few more details on Friday's weather and weekend conditions through its morning forecast alert on X:

We have quite the frosty start this morning with many locations near or below freezing! Warmer temperatures are on the way though with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s this afternoon and even warmer temperatures arriving for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/bC6hKTN7zM — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 26, 2024

"We have quite the frosty start this morning with many locations near or below freezing," read a portion of the weather service's morning alert. "Warmer temperatures are on the way though with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s this afternoon and even warmer temperatures arriving for the weekend."

Bucks County forecast

Starrmann said Saturday will have a similarly cold start, but that should be the final time the Delaware Valley experiences any frost alerts or freeze watches this season.

Cloudy conditions on Saturday will hold temperatures to the low 60s, Starrmann said.

"By the midpoint Saturday afternoon, it should be most cloudy throughout the area, and we could see a sprinkle or two Saturday night heading into Sunday morning," Starrmann said. "But the entire weekend looks pretty dry for the most part."

The real warmup begins on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service's 7-day forecast for Bucks County.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with high nearing 78 degrees.

Monday will be even warmer, as temperatures should reach a summer-like 85 degrees.

A round of showers is expected Tuesday afternoon, but otherwise, Tuesday will end up being a mostly sunny day with temperatures nearing 80 degrees.

The string of early summer conditions should continue at least through Wednesday of next week, when the weather service expects it to be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the low 80s.

Damon C. Williams covers trending and regional developments for PhillyBurbs.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: What to expect from Bucks County weather on Friday, April 26