Bucks County begins Thursday under a freeze watch, then warmup but it'll still be chilly

The string of chilly starts continues on Thursday, April 25, as the National Weather Service issued a morning freeze watch for Bucks County and a great portion of the Delaware Valley.

The cold front that moved in late Wednesday will limit daytime temperatures.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Weather in Bucks County

While Thursday will be a mostly sunny day, daytime highs will be well below the seasonal average of 63 degrees, said Alex Starrmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Starrmann also said the chilly morning starts will continue for the next few days.

"The highs today will be in the low to mid 50s," Starrmann said. "And there's pretty good potential for widespread freezing overnight Thursday and some frost developing Friday morning."

The Weather Service provided a snapshot of today's forecast in its morning weather alert on X, with a peek ahead to an expected multi-day warmup:

We have quite the warm-up on the way ☀️, but not before yet another cold night tonight. 🥶 Frost and freeze potential remains tonight and into early Friday morning with temperatures expected to cool down into the low to mid 30s! pic.twitter.com/FAyUQ7GWk8 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 25, 2024

"We have quite the warm-up on the way, but not before yet another cold night tonight," read a portion of the weather service's morning alert. "Frost and freeze potential remains tonight and into early Friday morning with temperatures expected to cool down into the low to mid 30s!"

Bucks County forecast

Friday will get off to a similarly chilly start, as frost is expected to settle before 8 a.m. throughout the Delaware Valley.

According to the National Weather Service's 7-day forecast for Bucks County, after the morning frost wears off on Friday, temperatures should reach 63 degrees under sunny skies.

"Heading into the weekend, temperatures will remain a bit cool, with temperatures in the mid 60s on Saturday," Starrmann said. "On Sunday, we will warm up to the low to mid 70s. After that, we will just continue to warm up next week."

As things look right now, next week could present early-summer temperatures for Bucks County.

The weather service's extended forecast calls for temperatures to soar to 85 degrees on Monday, and 81 on Tuesday.

Tuesday also presents the next chance rain.

The National Weather Service forecasts a chilly start for the Delaware Valley on Thursday, April 25, but a multi-day warmup is on the way.

