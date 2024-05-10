Frostburg wins state 2024 Water System of the Year award

May 10—FROSTBURG — The ability to overcome unique obstacles, including one of Maryland's tallest mountains, was part of the reason a local city received a statewide award this week.

Although significant scientific and technical work also played a role, the ability to help a neighbor was highlighted as Frostburg received the 2024 Water System of the Year award from the Maryland Rural Water Association.

The city was nominated because for more than a year it has provided high-quality drinking water to the Georges Creek Valley via Lonaconing's water system, which includes customers in Midland, Lonaconing, Barton and unincorporated areas in between.

MRWA Executive Director Sue Houghton announced the city's award Wednesday at the organization's annual conference in Ocean City.

"In January of 2023, a water system almost 10 miles away experienced a water emergency that ultimately resulted in (Frostburg) providing water to several communities that were affected," she said according to an MRWA statement. "This has resulted in a 22% increase in water production for the city. To date the city has provided over 94 million gallons of safe and reliable drinking water to these communities."

Frostburg owns its water treatment plant, which is operated by Maryland Environmental Service.

The city's water comes from springs, wells and a reservoir.

"Before the water can get to the treatment plant it must be pumped up and over one of the highest mountains in Maryland," Houghton said. "Thanks to the topography of the area, this town owns and operates an in-line hydroelectric turbine that generates 17% of the city's total electric consumption."

Frostburg's distribution system, maintained by five city employees, consists of more than 2,500 accounts and water flows through over 36 miles of line, she said.

The system also provides water to eight separate communities consisting of another 2,400 utility accounts, Houghton said.

"The staff at the water department and the operators from MES handled the increased workload both efficiently and professionally," she said.

"The efforts of the city's elected officials and city administration to handle this emergency are to be commended as well," Houghton said. "The quick actions of city officials and dedicated water professionals provided support to a community in need, as well as continuing to provide water to its own community with no disruptions."

'Track record of accomplishments'

Frostburg Mayor Bob Flanigan said the city was excited to bring home the Water System of the Year award.

"This is a testament to our employees and Maryland Environmental Service for their hard work and dedication to our citizens and surrounding communities that our system serves," he said in a city statement.

Frostburg Commissioner of Water, Parks and Recreation Nina Forsythe said the department was "truly gratified by this recognition of the city's willingness to help out our neighbors during their water emergency without compromising our ability to meet the needs of our existing customers."

The award "speaks volumes about the expertise of our water department, Public Works Director Hayden Lindsey, and MES Regional Supervisor Mark Kaiser and his team, as well as the professionalism of City Administrator Elizabeth Stahlman and City staff," Forsythe said via the statement.

"We are dedicated to providing clean, abundant, and affordable water to all of our customers and are proud of our track record of accomplishments," she said.

'Past and present' team

Stahlman, elected MRWA's new president this week, said Frostburg sells water to Allegany County.

The water flows roughly 2.5 miles to an emergency valve that connects the county's line to the Lonaconing water system, she said.

Lonaconing's consumption has been 200,000 to 250,000 gallons per day, which reflects roughly a 20-25% increase in average daily production at the Frostburg Water Treatment Plant, Stahlman said.

The city operates within its permitted and design capacity, "but the sudden and sustained increase in water production has strained certain components of the water treatment plant, including the sediment bays and chemical storage capacity," she said.

"The city has already made improvements to chemical storage, but has held off making any significant upgrades to date, as Lonaconing has indicated that they will be going back to their own water sources," Stahlman said. "It is not prudent or necessary to make the upgrades if supplying water to Lonaconing is temporary."

MRWA also presented Frostburg the 2023 Area-Wide Optimization Program Gold Award for its work at the water treatment plant.

The city was one of four rural jurisdictions in Maryland to receive the gold award, which was presented by Dee Settar, deputy manager of Maryland Department of the Environment's water supply program, Stahlman said.

"It is very humbling to have Frostburg recognized statewide for the city's system and our ability and willingness to provide Georges Creek with water when called upon," Stahlman said.

"Many previous officials of the city and county had the foresight to establish the emergency connection to our south and our current team stepped up and did what was necessary for the past 15 months," she said. "This award is for the city's team both past and present."

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.