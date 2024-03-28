Frontier Airlines passengers bound for Orlando evacuate on emergency slides in Charlotte

Some passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight scheduled for Orlando are waking up in North Carolina.

That’s because their flight had to be evacuated Wednesday night while still in Charlotte.

Flight 1759 was supposed to leave Charlotte Douglas International Airport for Orlando around 11 p.m.

While still at the gate, all 226 passengers had to exit the aircraft using inflatable slides and the jet bridge.

Channel 9′s sister TV station in Charlotte, WSOC, learned that one person was hurt while going down a slide and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Frontier said the captain issued the evacuation of the Airbus A321neo as a precaution because of a strong odor on board.

Passengers were either put on another flight or given hotel accommodations.

“We extend our sincere apologies and concern for those impacted and are investigating the cause of the incident,” a Frontier spokesperson said.

