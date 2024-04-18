Friends of Oxbow fulfill $1 million pledge

Apr. 17—ROCHESTER — Friends of Oxbow has fulfilled its pledge to provide $1 million to support the new Oxbow Park Nature Center.

"We are grateful to Friends of Oxbow for their remarkable generosity and steadfast commitment to the success of Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo," Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Sheila Kiscaden said. "This achievement reflects their strong commitment to our collective interest in fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of nature."

The $8 million nature center opened in May 2023, with support from approximately $2.3 million through Minnesota's Clean Water, Land and Legacy program.

The Friends of Oxbow donation was largely committed to the exhibits in the educational center at Olmsted County's Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo.

The nonprofit donated $500,000 in March 2023 and $300,000 eight months later. The final payment of $200,000 was made and recognized during Tuesday's Olmsted County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Friends of Oxbow President Seanne Buckwalter said the fundraising was a community effort.

"The generous support from donors has enabled our community to come together and celebrate the natural world we all share," she said.

Olmsted County Parks Director Karlin Ziegler said the contribution will help the center continue to provide environmental education, conservation, and community engagement opportunities through a larger space with cutting-edge amenities, and engaging programming.

"This fundraising milestone demonstrates the support and dedication of both Friends of Oxbow and our community," she said.