Fresno PD encourages crime victims to reach out, report crimes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and the Fresno Police Department is working to make sure crime victims get the help and respect they deserve.

The U.S. Department of Justice says it is a call to action for law enforcement to create safe environments for crime victims.

It is the beginning of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, otherwise known as ‘NCVRW.’

It is a philosophy that guides the Fresno Police Department every day.

“We want to ensure that our victims are treated fairly kindly with dignity and respect from the first moment that they contact our officers,” said SGT. Diana Trueba-Vega with Fresno Police.

The U.S. Department of Justice said ‘NCVRW’ was established back in 1981 by former President Ronald Reagan, and it honors victims of crime, recognizes victim advocates, and promotes the rights and services available to them.

The Fresno Police Department does not have a Victims’ Service Unit but says officers are qualified and trained to provide support and resources for victims who are in need, and each crime is handled differently.

“If it’s a particular crime, let’s say it was a domestic violence type case, the initial officer would provide our victim with that master of rights form,” said SGT. Trueba-Vega. “In addition to that, they would give them information on specific resources relating to domestic violence. And then our detectives, domestic violence detectives would then follow up and provide additional resources.”

Officers want victims who have any questions about their rights, to reach out; and it is all confidential.

“We want to ensure that not only that, we provide them with the information or the resources, but that they understand them and that they feel comfortable to come to us in case they need any explanation, any other rights,” said SGT. Trueba-Vega.

The Fresno Police Department also added if you are a victim of a crime and have not reported it, you can anonymously report it through crime stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

