Free gas? Not quite. But you can get it for $1.76 a gallon here on Saturday in Fort Myers

Gas prices in Florida are sky-rocketing. The state average hit a new 2024 record last week with prices at $3.64 per gallon.

Here is some good news related to gas prices. A new gas station in Fort Myers is celebrating its grand opening and will offer the cheapest gas in the region at $1.76 per gallon.

Here is what to know:

Grand opening gasoline special being offered on April 27, 2024 in Fort Myers.

WHAT: Motiva/76 Brands, along with their partner Daybreak Market, grand opening in Fort Myers

WHERE: 2330 Champion Rink Road

WHEN: Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

GAS SPECIAL: $1.76 per gallon regular unleaded fuel to all customers. You need to download the new Fuel Forward App to redeem the offer.

HOW TO GET THE APP: To download or learn more about the Fuel Forward App, visit Mobile App (76.com).

ALSO: Other activities and offers include:

The Greater Chamber of Fort Myers will open the festivities with a ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m.

During the grand opening and while supplies last, DaybreakMarket will host fun and family-friendly activities from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., including free face-painting, $0.76 food and drink specials, music by BoomNUrLife Entertainment, product samples from Monster Energy, Body Armor Super Drink, 7up, Red Bull, Sour Patch, and Accelerator.

Customers will have a chance to win a 55” Flat Screen TV and branded merchandise with a spin of the 76 brand prize wheel with proof of Fuel Forward App download.

