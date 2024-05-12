Franklin K-9 killed in crash honored at national memorial

An area police K9 who died in the line of duty last year was among those honored at a national memorial this weekend.

The National Police K-9 Memorial Service was held Saturday in Washington, D.C. During the ceremony, 26 K9s who died in the line of duty across the country last year were honored.

Among those honored was fallen Franklin K9 Officer Fury. During the ceremony, a representative from the Franklin Division of Police laid a rose down in his honor.

As News Center 7 previously reported, K-9 Fury was killed in a crash in November.

Two Franklin police officers and K-9 Officer Fury were on regular patrol on S. River Street when a 2015 Jeep Patriot began driving the wrong way on the road at a high rate of speed. The Jeep hit the police cruiser and then traveled off the road and hit a tree.

K-9 Officer Fury, who was in the cruiser when the crash happened, later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, Michael Sims, 21, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, was indicted on charges connected to the crash, including assaulting a police dog and attempted aggravated murder, in December, according to Warren County Common Pleas Court records. He’s currently scheduled to go to trial next month.