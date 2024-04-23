Framingham man sentenced to seven years in federal prison on gun-related charge

BOSTON — A Framingham man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison on a gun charge.

Edwin Alago, 43, pleaded guilty in December to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper sentenced Alago to the seven-year prison term, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Charges stem from an incident in May 2021, when Framingham police found Alago and another man passed out inside a vehicle on Gordon Street. When officers awakened Alago and got him out of the car, they found Xanax, gabapentin and cocaine in his possession, authorities said.

Earlier: Federal grand jury indicts Framingham man on firearm possession charges

As police questioned Alago, they said he became argumentative and spit on the officers.

Police later found a loaded CPX2 semiautomatic pistol inside the car with a defaced serial number. Alago's fingerprints were later found on the gun.

Police charged Alago with possession of a Class E substance (Xanax and gabapentin); possession of a Class B substance (cocaine); and assault and battery on a police officer.

Earlier: Pair face drug charges in Framingham after gun found in car, police say

Alago pleaded guilty to those charges in Middlesex Superior Court in October and was sentenced to 30 days in state prison. That sentence will be served concurrently with the federal sentence.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on X @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison on gun charge