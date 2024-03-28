Forum gives Carthage residents chance to meet council candidates

Mar. 28—CARTHAGE, Mo. — The nine people running in the April 2 election for five open seats on the Carthage City Council got a chance to introduce themselves to the public in a forum hosted Wednesday by the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

Five of the nine appeared in person, one participated by video link and two were not present but sent written responses to questions the Chamber provided to all candidates in advance of the event. Mike Daugherty, one of three candidates running for Ward 3, did not participate.

The election is Tuesday, April 2.

Running for city council are:

—In Ward 1, incumbent Brandi Ensor is running against Derek Peterson.

Ensor said in prepared remarks that she's been a life-long Carthage resident and is a special education teacher in Neosho.

"I originally ran for city council because I wanted to make a difference," Ensor said. "Now that my first term is coming to an end and it is time to ask the voters to allow me to continue to serve them, I have become even more invested in seeing Carthage thrive."

Peterson said he was born in Carthage and returned to his hometown after 10 years going to school and working in the Kansas City and Little Rock, Arkansas, areas.

"Really what inspired me to run was when I graduated from high school, I went to college and law school after that," Peterson said. "Spending about 10 years in those two places combined really only showed me that Carthage is the best community for so many various reasons."

—In Ward 2, Loretta (Lori) Leece is running unopposed for the two-year term.

Leece said she's a mother, a wife, and grandmother to 13 children and has worked at Mercy Carthage Hospital for years.

"I go to other communities and we have something different here, and we are blessed," Leece said. "I want to be a part of making things grow and be better. I'm thankful for all the experiences I have had in my role at the hospital. I have learned many things that will aid me in helping to serve in our community."

—In Ward 3, Dustin Edge is running against a former City Council member Mike Daugherty and Ward 3 incumbent Robin Blair.

Edge said he and his mother moved to Carthage in 2000 and he worked part-time at the Carthage golf course for about eight years before moving on to college and an MBA.

"I got to know various groups and regulars out there, including the Chamber golf events, Rotary events as well," Edge said. "My wife and I ultimately in 2010 purchased our forever home here in Carthage and have been there ever since. I love the community and I'm really just wanting to offer my background for the betterment of the citizens of Carthage."

Blair said she ran for council two years ago to support family-friendly initiatives that were already in motion such as the park renovations.

"We moved to the area for the schools and I was immediately impressed with the community engagement the city has to offer," Blair said. "I value public service and enjoy working with others who care about our town, too. I want to continue working on projects that improve the lives of citizens and that attract other families so our city has a vibrant future."

—In Ward 4, Tom Barlow is running unopposed.

Barlow said he believes he has time now to devote to city council after 45 years in education.

"I absolutely love this town," he said. "Carthage has been so good to me and my family, I believe strongly in giving back. I believe in public service. It's been a good run in education but I thought now, perhaps retired, I have a chance to do this and try to make a positive difference for a town and a people I dearly love."

—In Ward 5, incumbent Mark Elliff is running against Jana Hunter Schramm.

Elliff said he was born and raised in Carthage and returned home several years ago after five years as president of a bank in Bolivar. He also served as president of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce for 10 years.

"I'm also the mayor pro tem, chair of the Public Safety committee and vice chair of Budget Ways and Means committee and liaison to other committees and groups," Elliff said. "When I ran for the council, two years ago. I thought well, this will take a little bit of time. It takes a lot of time and you get out of it what you put into it."

Schram participated by video conference and said she and her husband chose to move to Carthage and have grown to love the town.

"I'm a big picture person," Schram said. "I'm very creative but I like to use my resources to solve problems. I'm running for council because there was an issue with Carthage Water & Electric. This was not on my radar to run for council."