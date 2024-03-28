Fort Mill crossing guards absent following no charges ruling in peers’ death

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crossing guards across Fort Mill were absent Thursday morning on the heels of Wednesday’s announcement that no charges would be filed against a driver who struck and killed a crossing guard last week outside an elementary school.

Queen City News was in Fort Mill Thursday morning at Fort Mill Elementary School where there were no crossing guards. Springfield Elementary just up the street was the same and Queen City News was told the issue in the district was widespread.

Around 3 p.m. on March 21, officers responded to Springfield Parkway for reports of a pedestrian who was struck. Authorities say 61-year-old crossing guard Stanley Brucker died from his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

Officials with the Fort Mill Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office determined Wednesday that no criminal charges would be pressed against the vehicle’s driver.

Queen City News has contacted the Fort Mill school district and local police and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

