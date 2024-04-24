Former Sacramento Sheriff’s Office employee sues, alleging repeated gender harassment

Reality Check is a Sacramento Bee series holding officials and organizations accountable and shining a light on their decisions. Have a tip? Email realitycheck@sacbee.com.

A former Sacramento Sheriff’s Office employee has sued the office alleging ongoing gender harassment from a sergeant who might still be employed.

Tina Aldama was fired in in August after 11 years with the office, alleges the lawsuit filed last week in Sacramento Superior Court.

When Aldama worked in the office’s youth services department, then-Sgt. James Spurgeon, her supervisor, began to harass and discriminate against her due to her gender, the lawsuit alleges. In July 2022, Aldama was working a Junior Giants game with about 200 kids, when Spurgeon arrived late and disheveled.

“He told (Aldama) he had a bender the night before with a ‘crazy b---- he met online,’” the lawsuit states. “He then proceeded to attach a field rake to the back of the (police) golf cart and drive the baseball field at a high rate of speed.”

The Rancho Cordova Little League President, a woman, asked him not to ruin the fields, the lawsuit alleges. He argued, and after she walked away, he said to Aldama, “that b---- has no right to talk to me, I don’t care if we can’t use these fields ever again.’”

Aldama responded that she cared because they needed the fields for the kids. Spurgeon told Aldama, “Who the f--- do you think you are talking to?” the lawsuit alleged. Later that day, Spurgeon berated Aldama on the phone for 30 minutes for her comment.

Shortly after, Lt. Richard Merideth issued Aldama a disciplinary letter regarding the Junior Giants incident, and told Aldama, ‘I got my a-- ripped for the Junior Giants incident, then Spurgeon got his ripped so s--- rolls down hill and it’s your turn ... it’s a shame that you are nothing but a waste of potential.’”

In August 2022, Aldama notified Spurgeon that she was pregnant and asked it to stay confidential, the lawsuit alleges. Spurgeon immediately told Merideth and they called a team meeting and announced it.

Merideth directed Aldama and another female employee to wear elf dresses during several Rancho Cordova Police Department Police Activities League fundraisers because “sexy elves would make more money,” the lawsuit alleges.

In January 2023, Spurgeon served Aldama with two “notices of administrative investigation” regarding two allegations of discourteous treatment, which were false, the lawsuit alleges.

Aldama’s doctor placed Aldama on a two month leave ahead of her due date because of stress caused by Spurgeon and Merideth. In August, Aldama resigned due to continued harassment and threats of being fired.

Aldama then got a job at California Police Activities League, and Meredith and Spurgeon have attended events where they publicly harassed and demeaned her and her colleagues, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit, which names the Sheriff’s Office as a defendant, claims gender harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Sacramento Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi declined comment on the lawsuit. Asked if Spurgeon and Merideth were still employees, Gandhi directed The Bee to file a California Public Records Act request. Spurgeon and Merideth did not immediately respond to emails seeking their comments.

As of Dec. 7, Spurgeon was still employed as a Sheriff’s sergeant, with an annual base salary of $127,394, according to a document The Sacramento Bee obtained from a California Public Records Act request. Meredith was still employed as a lieutenant, with an annual base salary of $163,992.