Former Patriot Malcolm Butler arrested in North Providence. What we know.

NORTH PROVIDENCE − Malcolm Butler, the former New England Patriots cornerback, was arrested early Saturday morning.

Butler was charged with driving under the influence of liquor and refusal to submit to a chemical test, North Providence police Chief Al Ruggiero, said Tuesday.

Butler drew attention from a North Providence officer at 3:22 a.m. on Saturday while he was at the wheel of a white Mercedes-Benz that was stopped and blocking westbound traffic on Mineral Spring Avenue, Ruggiero said.

During an encounter with Butler, the officer detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Butler's breath and also observed that the driver's speech was slurred, his eyes were watery and severely bloodshot, police say.

Former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s interception was the play of the game in SuperBowl XLIX against Seattle.

Butler, who produced a Mississippi driver's license, declined to submit to a field sobriety test requested by the officer, police say.

The officer then arrested Butler and charged him.

Butler was cited with parking or stopping in a prohibited area.

The Mercedes-Benz, which had a Rhode Island license plate, is registered to Butler, Ruggiero said.

Butler told the officer he had been at a recording studio in Providence where he was making music, he said.

Butler is expected to appear Thursday morning in District Court, Warwick.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Former Patriot Malcolm Butler arrested in North Providence, RI