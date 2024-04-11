Former Jackson police officer arrested in Louisiana for the murder of 25-year-old nurse

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that Marcus Johnson, 33, has been arrested in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Carlos Collins.

According to Wade, Johnson was captured 25 miles outside of Monroe, Louisiana, after a police chase involving the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Warren County deputies and several law enforcement officers from Louisiana occurred on Wednesday.

Wade said the chase began on Interstate 20 in Mississippi and ended in Louisiana.

Johnson was wanted for a Tuesday homicide that occurred at Tapestry Northridge Apartments on Parkway Drive in Jackson.

Police said Collins, the victim, had been shot multiple times. Collins was a registered nurse from Yazoo City.

Read for background on: Former Jackson police officer is suspect in murder of registered nurse near Old Canton Road

According to Public Information Officer Tommie Brown, Johnson worked for the Jackson Police Department for eight months in 2013. He was separated from JPD pending disciplinary actions leading up to his immediate termination.

Johnson resigned shortly before his termination, Brown said.

Johnson is currently in the custody of the Richland Parish Detention Center in Rayville Louisiana awaiting extradition to the Jackson Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS homicide nurse killed by former police officer arrested